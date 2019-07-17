Non-Conference Bellevue 9
North Cedar 6
At Cole Park:
Freshman Cole Swartz pitched 5 and 2/3 innings of a six hit ball game to help Bellevue gain a 5-1 lead after five innings.
Swartz’s pitch count reached the limit and he yielded to Riley Konrardy. He struggled with the strike zone and the Knights tied it at 5-5 with a four run sixth. Nick Deppe relieved Konrady and got the 3rd out.
The Comets returned the favor scoring four runs in their sixth inning at bat to lead 9-5 with Knights with just the seventh to get back in it.
Deppe got the first out then had to work out of jam with the tieing runs on base. He got the final out on a nice running catch by Jackson Wagner on a line drive to left field.
Deppe earned the win for Bellevue. The knights out hit the Comets eight to seven and stranded 11 base runners to the Comets 8.
Trey Daugherty went 2x3, 2R, Brandon Kafer 1x3, 2 RBIs, Jackson Wagner added 2 RBIs.
The win moves the Comets to 12-14 and a date in district play at Dyersville vs Camanche Tuesday July 16.
