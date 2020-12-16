Colby Sieverding scored 31 points to lead the Bellevue Comets past West Liberty last Friday night. The final score was 60-42.
Nick Deppe added 10 points on the night, Jackson Mueller recorded 9 points and Jensen Wedeking dropped in another 8 points for the win.
In other action for the boys last week, Jensen Wedeking scored 8 points to lead the Bellevue High School Comets in fending off the Cascade boys, 34-31 last Tuesday.
Against West Liberty last Friday, Teresa Paulsen came in with a game high 15 points to lead the Lady Comets to an exciting 50-46 victory.
Ka’Lynn DeShaw added 12 points, while Mariah Huenke had 8.
In the girls game against Cascade last Tuesday, Mariah Huenke scored a game high 15 points, while Teresa Paulsen recorded 13 points and Audrey Wedeking and Ka’Lynn DeShaw 6 points each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.