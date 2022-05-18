Two highly-skilled Bellevue archers shot at the National Archery in the School Program (NASP) National Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky this past weekend.
Payton Bellings earned a first place and seventh place in the nation and Carsen Michels placed 12th and 67th in the nation in two different categories.
Both Payton and Carsen had the highest 3D score out of anyone in their division from Iowa; and Bellings will advance to the NASP/IBO World Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, which will take place June 23-26.
Centershot Bullseye Nationals:
-Payton Bellings 291 7th place for high school female division
-Carsen Michels 240 67th place for elementary school female division
Centershot/IBO 3D Nationals:
-Payton Bellings 293 1st place for high school female division
-Carsen Michels 252 12th place elementary school female division
Centershot also gave trophies to overall and runner-up male and female archers. This is where they combine the archers bullseye and 3D scores.
Payton Bellings got runner-up in the female division with a combined score of 584 out of 600 possible. She was only beat by 1 point.
NASP/IBO 3D Eastern Nationals:
-Payton Bellings 286 20th place for high school female division. Top 20 from each division move onto Worlds.
This means Payton will be shooting at the NASP/IBO World Tournament. They are being held in Louisville, Kentucky this year, June 23-26.
-Carsen Michels 257 38th place for elementary school female division.
NASP Bullseye Eastern Nationals:
-Carsen Michels 259 147th place for elementary school female division. This is out of 1,243 archers, so it was very impressive for a first year archer.
