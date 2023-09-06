Place NAME Team Time
1 Payton Griebel Bellevue 2:59
2 Connor Kilburg Bellevue 13:41
3 Max Notz Maquoketa 13:50
4 Jacob Nabb Maquoketa 14:29
5 Brody Sullivan Bellevue 14:29
6 Cole Venema Easton Valley 14:41
7 Benny Meyer Bellevue 14:44
8 Gabe Manders Bellevue 14:46
9 Mason Smith Maquoketa 14:47
10 Brecklin Downey Maquoketa 14:48
11 Marc Boronat Marquette 15:06
12 Candon Weber Marquette 15:11
13 Emery McCutcheon Bellevue 15:12
14 Gregory Holdgrafer Easton Valley 15:13
15 Kaden Guenther Bellevue 15:24
16 Jace Armbruster Maquoketa 15:31
17 Isaac Brinker Marquette 15:32
18 Spencer Roeder Marquette 15:48
19 Andrew Schmidt Marquette 15:49
20 Brady Sieverding Marquette 15:50
21 Austin Thompson Easton Valley 15:51
22 Wyatt Gregorich Marquette 15:58
23 Owen Putman Bellevue 16:06
24 Casey Tath Bellevue 16:25
25 Anderson Griebel Bellevue 16:26
26 Taegin Smith Marquette 16:29
27 Koen Roeder Marquette 16:36
28 Christian Bielema Easton Valley 17:35
29 Everett Arlen Bellevue 18:06
30 Blake Rueter Easton Valley 18:16
31 John Portz Easton Valley 20:06
Place Name School Time
1 Izzy Hardin Maquoketa 16:14
2 Jess Dever Marquette 17:51
3 Ali Simmons Maquoketa 18:01
4 Grace Hingtgen Bellevue 18:19
5 Gabby Hingtgen Bellevue 18:53
6 Kalyn Skrivseth Marquette 19:14
7 Olivia McDermott Maquoketa 19:44
8 Hannah Braet Bellevue 19:57
9 Elise Knutsen Easton Valley 20:09
10 Bailey Sullivan Easton Valley 20:10
11 Evelyn Nelson Maquoketa 20:44
12 Ella Nelson Maquoketa 22:23
13 Abby Schmidt Marquette 28:17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.