The Bellevue wrestling team is smack dab in the middle of a busy two week schedule. The team did pick up a couple dual victories, but the busy schedule is forcing small changes to practice plans to deal with the increased wear and tear associated with the heavy competition load.
Duals
Bellevue 37 Central City 6
Bellevue 21 Hudson 66
Bellevue 12 Central Elkader 42
Bellevue 24 Clayton Ridge 9
Bellevue 18 Anamosa 52
Bellevue 3 Pleasant Valley 75
Bellevue 9 Postville 48
At the final home competition of the season, the team honored Pastor Paul Gammelin as the honorary coach for the 2020-2021 season. Pastor Paul has meant a lot to the program over the years as a supporter. As a former wrestler himself, he has seen the value that the sport can provide to the Bellevue community. He has assisted the team as a motivational speaker and recruiter, and the team thanks him for all of the assistance these last nine seasons.
John Byers Invitational
at Midland High School
1 Wapello 210.0
2 Monticello 194.0
3 Midland 190.0
3 Southeast Polk 190.0
5 Maquoketa 130.0
6 West Branch 96.0
7 Durant 85.0
8 Central 70.0
9 Bellevue 61.0
10 Regina 46.0
11 Clayton Ridge 38.0
12 Northeast 13.0
113 Will Steinbeck (12-25) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Zach Harrbison (Wapello) 23-14 won by fall over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 12-25 (Fall 3:28)
Cons. Round 3 - Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 12-25 won by decision over Ashton Slaton (Wapello) 1-6 (Dec 16-9)
Cons. Semi - Aaron Howard (Southeast Polk) 2-5 won by fall over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 12-25 (Fall 3:22)
5th Place Match - Sam Livermore (Maquoketa) 6-9 won by decision over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 12-25 (Dec 8-1)
132 Dustyn Talbot (13-22) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Eli Owens (Southeast Polk) 9-6 won by fall over Dustyn Talbot (Bellevue) 13-22 (Fall 1:51)
Cons. Round 3 - Ethan Henson (Maquoketa) 3-8 won by fall over Dustyn Talbot (Bellevue) 13-22 (Fall 3:38)
138 Quintin Pickett (21-13) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Quintin Pickett (Bellevue) 21-13 won by fall over Carter Pesek (Southeast Polk) 6-2 (Fall 3:21)
Semifinal - Chase Witte (Wapello) 27-13 won by major decision over Quintin Pickett (Bellevue) 21-13 (MD 18-8)
160 Brandon Bowman (1-4) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Sean Nugent (Regina) 13-6 won by fall over Brandon Bowman (Bellevue) 1-4 (Fall 5:25)
Cons. Round 2 - Joe Seydel (West Branch) 3-13 won by decision over Brandon Bowman (Bellevue) 1-4 (Dec 8-5)
182 Jacob Waller (33-7) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Jacob Waller (Bellevue) 33-7 won by fall over Colin Grau (Maquoketa) 5-17 (Fall 0:55)
Semifinal - Jacob Waller (Bellevue) 33-7 won by fall over Dylan Grage (Durant) 23-6 (Fall 5:29)
195 Jack Hiland (18-20) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 18-20 won by decision over Brodie Blackford (Southeast Polk) 8-6 (Dec 4-3)
Semifinal - Lane Stender (Maquoketa) 29-6 won by fall over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 18-20 (Fall 1:31)
Cons. Semi - Andrew Mitchell (Clayton Ridge) 17-10 won by decision over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 18-20 (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match - Brodie Blackford (Southeast Polk) 8-6 won by decision over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 18-20 (Dec 5-2)
220 Ryder Michels (21-18) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 21-18 won by decision over Obald Niyonkuru (Southeast Polk) 6-3 (Dec 8-5)
Quarterfinal - Keegan Rushford (Midland) 10-16 won by fall over Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 21-18 (Fall 4:28)
Cons. Round 2 - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 21-18 won by fall over Jacob Miller (Wapello) 6-8 (Fall 2:07)
Cons. Round 3 - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 21-18 won by fall over Kainoa Seumanutafa (Wapello) 7-16 (Fall 4:35)
Cons. Semi - Seth Abbas (Southeast Polk) 8-9 won by fall over Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 21-18 (Fall 2:31)
The team finally had a short trip of only 45 minutes to see some more local competition. The team continues to improve and we had several wrestlers avenging losses and showing how much they have improved. Jacob Waller made the finals but did not wrestle in the finals due to a lingering injury. Everyone is confident that he will continue to heal up.
There were a few milestones to point out following last week’s meets.
Ryder Michels entered the all-time career win percentage list, which requires a minimum 50 matches. Currently Ryder ranks 15th with a 50.0% record. The list is topped by Joe Kilburg (85.7%). Current wrestlers include #4 Jacob Waller (72.4%), #17 Brandon Bowman (45.5%), and Dustyn Talbot (44.7%).
Will Steinbeck broke another record by setting the mark for most takedowns in a match by securing eight takedowns. The record was previously owned by Griffin Benson and Jacob Waller, who had tied the record earlier this season.
Quintin Pickett has already set the record for most reversals in a season. He currently has 25 and will most certainly earn several more this season. This record was previously held by Codey Olson in 2015 and TyQuan Strowder in 2020
Jacob Waller has his eyes set on 100 career wins. He currently has 92 wins and should reach this milestone by qualifying for the district tournament.
This week, the team traveled to Jesup to take on the home team, along with Waterloo Columbus and Hudson on Tuesday, January 26. This Saturday will be the River Valley Conference tournament, which is being hosted by Monticello.
