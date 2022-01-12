Mid-Prairie (MIPR) 60.0 Bellevue (BELL) 18.0
138: Jake Hiland (BELL) over Andrew Kaufman (MIPR) (Fall 1:49) 145: Noah Ford (MIPR) over (BELL) (For.) 152: Evan Phillips (MIPR) over (BELL) (For.) 160: Jayden Keane (BELL) over Dom Shively (MIPR) (Fall 5:05) 170: Kaden Meader (MIPR) over Kempton Sikkema (BELL) (Fall 1:08) 182: Jarron Thomas (MIPR) over (BELL) (For.) 195: Cael Garvey (MIPR) over Jack Hiland (BELL) (Fall 1:34) 220: Terry Bordenave (MIPR) over (BELL) (For.) 285: Gannon Callahan (MIPR) over (BELL) (For.) 106: Mose Yoder (MIPR) over (BELL) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Will Steinbeck (BELL) over Dalton Miller (MIPR) (Fall 5:06) 126: Tucker Miller (MIPR) over Aiden Harms (BELL) (Fall 2:48) 132: Landry Gingerich (MIPR) over Connor Dierks (BELL) (Fall 2:21)
Bellevue (BELL) 42.0 Northeast Community (NOCO) 24.0
145: Jorge Campos (NOCO) over (BELL) (For.) 152: Double Forfeit 160: Jayden Keane (BELL) over Caden Melchiori (NOCO) (Fall 3:08) 170: Kempton Sikkema (BELL) over (NOCO) (For.) 182: Caleb Gruhn (NOCO) over (BELL) (For.) 195: Jack Hiland (BELL) over Grant Gray (NOCO) (Fall 3:34) 220: William Schemers (NOCO) over (BELL) (For.) 285: Nate Lorenzen (NOCO) over (BELL) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Aiden Harms (BELL) over Ethan Johnson (NOCO) (Fall 5:01) 126: Will Steinbeck (BELL) over (NOCO) (For.) 132: Connor Dierks (BELL) over (NOCO) (For.) 138: Jake Hiland (BELL) over Zander Selser (NOCO) (Fall 0:49)
Camanche (CAMA) 45.0 Bellevue (BELL) 27.0
152: Preston Rumler (CAMA) over (BELL) (For.) 160: Jayden Keane (BELL) over Austin Pray (CAMA) (Fall 0:52) 170: Kempton Sikkema (BELL) over (CAMA) (For.) 182: Blayne Tharp (BELL) over Ben Gravert (CAMA) (Fall 5:21) 195: Jack Hiland (BELL) over Luis Marquez (CAMA) (Dec 3-1) 220: Ethan Middendorp (CAMA) over (BELL) (For.) 285: Gavin Sharp (CAMA) over (BELL) (For.) 106: Aevion Lam (CAMA) over (BELL) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Aiden Harms (BELL) over (CAMA) (For.) 126: Hunter Long (CAMA) over Will Steinbeck (BELL) (Fall 2:42) 132: Beau Long (CAMA) over Connor Dierks (BELL) (Fall 0:58) 138: Ethan Benavides (CAMA) over Jake Hiland (BELL) (Dec 5-2) 145: Lane Sbertoli (CAMA) over (BELL) (For.)
Central Girls Invitational Results for Bellevue - 145B
Ryanne Dunn (6-14) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 - Rebecca Schumann (Clayton Ridge) 3-0 won by tech fall over Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue) 6-14 (TF-1.5 4:31 (15-0))
Round 2 - Ava Graham (Wahlert, Dubuque) 2-9 won in sudden victory - 1 over Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue) 6-14 (SV-1 4-2)
Round 3 - Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue) 6-14 won by decision over Emmalee Van Sabben (Saint Ansgar) 2-4 (Dec 12-8)
