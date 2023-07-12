The Bellevue wrestling program held its first ever reunion recently, welcoming members from the '70s to present day. Attendees came from as far away as Las Vegas and Columbia, SC.
What started as a chance meeting between current coach Dave Ripperger and former Coach Rich Watts and his sons Randy (Class of 1983) and Tracy (Class of 1988) at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma, turned into a full blown reunion.
"It was awesome getting to meet so many of these guys from the past whose names I've only seen in our record book or in old yearbooks," commented Coach Ripperger. "A lot of them are talking about coming back to for a wrestling meet for the 2024 season, and we are already preparing for our next reunion which will be celebrating our 50th anniversary of wrestling starting here in Bellevue."
Alumni in attendance included Ed Michel ('78), Jason Haynes ('83), Doug Rubel ('83), Randy Watts ('83), Mike Reed ('84), Paul Jess ('85), Joel Even ('86), Jeff Oster ('88), Tracy Watts ('88), Tony Frank ('89), Joe Kilburg ('89), Steve Roeder ('89), Chad Felderman ('91), Aaron Beckley ('15), Levi Berthel ('15), Austin Michels ('18), Ethan Nemmers ('18), Luke Giesemann ('20), Zach Roeder ('20), Cade Smith ('20), Will Steinbeck ('22), Jacob Waller ('22), and Ryanne Dunn ('23).
