Wrestlers Reunion

BELLEVUE WRESTLERS RE-UNITE: Kneeling in front from left are Tracy Watts, Joe Kilburg, Coach Dave Ripperger, Tony Frank, Ed Michel, Doug Rubel, Paul Jess, Jeff Oster and Coach Jamie Bahl. Standing in back from left are Mike Reed, Randy Watts, Coach Richard "Doc" Watts, Coach Brandon Bauer, Coach Steve Roeder, Ethan Nemmers, Austin Michels, Aaron Beckley, Aiden Harms, Jack Hiland, Will Steinbeck, Cade Smith, Zach Roeder, Seth Smith, Jacob Waller, Jason Haynes, Luke Giesemann. (photo courtesy of Mel Roeder).

The Bellevue wrestling program held its first ever reunion recently, welcoming members from the '70s to present day. Attendees came from as far away as Las Vegas and Columbia, SC.

What started as a chance meeting between current coach Dave Ripperger and former Coach Rich Watts and his sons Randy (Class of 1983) and Tracy (Class of 1988) at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma, turned into a full blown reunion.