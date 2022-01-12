By DAVE RIPPERGER
Bellevue Wrestling Coach
It has been a long week to start a long month of competition for the Bellevue wrestling team so far in 2022
This past week alone the squad had competitions on four of the seven days. For the month of January, there will be over 13 different meets that everyone will be competing in.
Ladies First
On Monday evening Ryanne Dunn attended the Anamosa Girls Tournament. This was an incredible sight to be seen. Over 240 girls were matched in groups of three to wrestle for tournament titles. “In all my years of coaching, I have never seen anything like this,” stated Coach Ripperger. “It was just incredible to have all these young ladies, some of them from over two hours away, come and wrestle. Girls high school wrestling really looks like it is here to stay.” Ryanne did well in placing third by defeating a Wahlert wrestler in a dramatic overtime matchup.
Thursday night, the team was fortunate enough to wrestle Mid-Prairie who has a very strong group of female wrestlers battling for them. Ryanne did get to pick up some more valuable mat time, but was pinned in both of those matches.
Friday night, Ryanne took the ride to Elkader. She finished fourth there. Unfortunately, she lost a grudge match to the Wahlert wrestler in sudden victory again but had a convincing 12-8 win over the bracket runner up. “Every time Ryanne steps on the mat, she is showing the improvement that we are looking for in every wrestler,” said Coach Ripperger. “Her ability to listen, adapt, and learn has been phenomenal. Every match is truly a learning experience for her.”
The boys in blue
At the home meet on Thursday the boys wrestled very well going 10-7 in contested matches. They did drop a 60-24 loss to Mid-Prairie and a 45-27 loss to Camanche, but did earn a 42-24 win over rival Northeast. The highlight of the evening had to be Jayden Keane pinning all three of his opponents. “Jayden has shown some incredible improvement going this year as a senior, we definitely need that leadership on the mat,” explained Coach Ripperger. “We also pulled really big pins from two freshmen, Aiden Harms and Blayne Tharp, that just really gave us a great feeling about the evening and our future.”
The team also honored Mel Roeder as this year's honorary coach. Mel has provided the team with lots of assistance over the years. By organizing the concession stand for our youth tournament to providing hospitality in organizing get-togethers with parents, Mel has made a huge impact on the program these past ten seasons.
Saturday the team took the short trip to Goose Lake to compete in their round-robin tournament. “This competition was a great opportunity for our younger guys to showcase themselves with teams with about our same level of talent,” Coach Ripperger stated. Top performers for Bellevue were Will Steinbeck (3-1, 2nd place), Aiden Harms (2-2, 3rd place), Jake Hiland (2-2, 3rd place), Kempton Sikkema (2-1, 2nd place), and Jack Hiland (3-1, 2nd place).
Remember the Wrestlers
If you haven’t gotten the chance to check out the Bellevue Wrestling Facebook page, it is most definitely a great suggestion. This season is the tenth since the return of wrestling to Bellevue, so the team is focusing on former wrestlers from these last ten seasons.
“I got the idea from another Iowa wrestling website who has done this for wrestlers all across the state and I thought it would be great to do this for all of our managers and wrestlers who graduated during this time for us,” explained Coach Ripperger. “The response from people in the community and our alumni has been awesome. Everyone I run into tells me they can’t wait to read the next one.”
Upcoming calendar
Bellevue has two meets of interest coming up soon. January 18 the team will be celebrating senior night with a huge night of wrestling. Central Community Elkader, Clayton Ridge, Midland, and Pleasant Valley will take on the Comets. Wrestling starts at 5:30.
On January 20, the team will be taking the short trip to Maquoketa to take on the home team, Anamosa, and Benton Community. Wrestling begins at 6 p.m.
