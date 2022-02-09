120 - Will Steinbeck (18-20) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 18-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Jack Vorwald (MFL MarMac) 20-16 won by fall over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 18-20 (Fall 3:31)
3rd Place Match - Shawn Brunsman (Beckman Catholic) 18-20 won by fall over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 18-20 (Fall 5:28)
126 - Aiden Harms (12-26) placed 6th and scored 4.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Riley Koppes (Cascade) 13-23 won in sudden victory - 1 over Aiden Harms (Bellevue) 12-26 (SV-1 9-7)
Cons. Semi - Aiden Harms (Bellevue) 12-26 received a bye () (Bye)
5th Place Match - Arion Rave (Maquoketa Valley) 6-24 won by fall over Aiden Harms (Bellevue) 12-26 (Fall 0:31)
132 - Connor Dierks (7-25) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Connor Dierks (Bellevue) 7-25 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Trever Freiburger (Cascade) 44-6 won by fall over Connor Dierks (Bellevue) 7-25 (Fall 0:51)
3rd Place Match - Riley White (Beckman Catholic) 12-26 won by fall over Connor Dierks (Bellevue) 7-25 (Fall 1:03)
138 - Jake Hiland (30-20) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 30-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 30-20 won by fall over Tyreese Crippin (Maquoketa Valley) 13-26 (Fall 1:24)
1st Place Match - Bryce Radloff (MFL MarMac) 26-5 won by decision over Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 30-20 (Dec 14-7)
2nd Place Match - Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 30-20 won by no contest over Tyreese Crippin (Maquoketa Valley) 13-26 (NC)
152 - Kempton Sikkema (7-19) placed 5th and scored 6.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Cameron Graham (East Buchanan) 18-22 won by fall over Kempton Sikkema (Bellevue) 7-19 (Fall 3:19)
Cons. Semi - Kempton Sikkema (Bellevue) 7-19 received a bye () (Bye)
5th Place Match - Kempton Sikkema (Bellevue) 7-19 received a bye () (Bye)
160 - Jayden Keane (13-22) placed 5th and scored 8.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Evan Vogel (Cascade) 20-25 won by fall over Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 13-22 (Fall 5:04)
Cons. Semi - Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 13-22 received a bye () (Bye)
5th Place Match - Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 13-22 won by fall over Kobe Peter (Maquoketa Valley) 11-27 (Fall 1:27)
170 - Blayne Tharp (5-11) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Blayne Tharp (Bellevue) 5-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Kashton Mathis (MFL MarMac) 33-8 won by fall over Blayne Tharp (Bellevue) 5-11 (Fall 0:42)
3rd Place Match - Ryan Funke (Beckman Catholic) 27-12 won by fall over Blayne Tharp (Bellevue) 5-11 (Fall 0:25)
182 - Jack Hiland (29-20) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 29-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Clay Wilgenbusch (East Buchanan) 28-21 won by decision over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 29-20 (Dec 8-5)
3rd Place Match - Aiden Salow (Maquoketa Valley) 22-15 won by fall over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 29-20 (Fall 5:05)
220 - Ryder Michels (28-14) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 28-14 won by fall over Jacob Cook (Clayton Ridge) 3-7 (Fall 0:09)
Semifinal - Cade Rausch (Cascade) 31-16 won by major decision over Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 28-14 (MD 11-0)
3rd Place Match - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 28-14 won by fall over Austin Schaller (MFL MarMac) 19-17 (Fall 3:47)
2nd Place Match - Brady Davis (Maquoketa Valley) 34-4 won by fall over Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 28-14 (Fall 0:40)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.