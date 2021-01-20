Last week was the beginning of a busy two and a half week stretch for the Bellevue wrestling team. Coach Dave Ripperberger is expecting the wrestlers to pick up to 22 matches during this stretch, which will nearly double our number of matches so far this season. “This has already been a great experience for our whole team by seeing competition that will push both our experienced and less experienced wrestlers,” said Ripperberger
Week 5 Results
Duals
Bellevue 24 Wapsie Valley 60
Bellevue 12 North Fayette Valley 47
Bellevue 22 East Buchanan 54
Bellevue 6 Wilton 72
Bellevue 18 Tipton 54
Bellevue 24 Monticello 52
WACO Warrior Invitational
“We saw some tough teams this week and most definitely the toughest week we have seen all season. We had a couple bright spots with Will Steinbeck breaking the record for most escapes in a match which broke a record previously held by Ethan Nemmers, Jacob Waller, and Alex Pitts. Jacob Waller also passed Austin Michels on the career all-time wins list,” said Ripperberger. “In addition, Ryder Michels has qualified for our all-time career winning percentage currently putting him ahead of alumni Ethan Nemmers and Kane Krabbenhoft.”
WACO Warrior Invitational
Results for Bellevue
113 - Will Steinbeck (9-17) placed 6th and scored 4.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Grady Gunn (Mediapolis) 20-12 won by fall over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 9-17 (Fall 1:27)
Cons. Semi - Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 9-17 won by decision over Karson Kirkpatrick (Cardinal Community) 3-8 (Dec 9-8)
5th Place Match - Mose Yoder (Mid-Prairie) 23-11 won by fall over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 9-17 (Fall 0:30)
132 - Dustyn Talbot (10-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Brody Sternhagen (HLV, Victor) 15-6 won by fall over Dustyn Talbot (Bellevue) 10-16 (Fall 2:30)
Cons. Semi - Spencer Grout (Mid-Prairie) 12-24 won by fall over Dustyn Talbot (Bellevue) 10-16 (Fall 1:32)
138- Quintin Pickett (15-8) placed 6th and scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Quintin Pickett (Bellevue) 15-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Chase Witte (Wapello) 22-11 won by major decision over Quintin Pickett (Bellevue) 15-8 (MD 16-8)
Cons. Semi - Quintin Pickett (Bellevue) 15-8 won by fall over Brad Matthews (Baxter) 11-15 (Fall 5:38)
5th Place Match - Marcus Kolesar (HLV, Victor) 16-5 won by major decision over Quintin Pickett (Bellevue) 15-8 (MD 17-6)
152 - Casey Tath (20-10) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Casey Tath (Bellevue) 20-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Casey Tath (Bellevue) 20-10 won by fall over Evan Ross (Wapello) 16-7 (Fall 2:54)
Semifinal - Josh Glendening (New London) 29-3 won by major decision over Casey Tath (Bellevue) 20-10 (MD 15-2)
3rd Place Match - Casey Tath (Bellevue) 20-10 won by fall over Owen Trimpe (Mid-Prairie) 18-19 (Fall 2:47)
182 - Jacob Waller (26-6) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Jacob Waller (Bellevue) 26-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Jacob Waller (Bellevue) 26-6 won by decision over Ben Meader (Mid-Prairie) 28-9 (Dec 6-4)
1st Place Match - Mason Juhl (Pekin) 29-2 won by disqualification over Jacob Waller (Bellevue) 26-6 (DQ)
195- Jack Hiland (15-15) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 15-15 won by fall over Dillon Kapple (English Valleys-Tri County) 2-14 (Fall 1:05)
Semifinal - Donovan Babcock (Cardinal Community) 15-5 won by fall over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 15-15 (Fall 1:57)
3rd Place Match - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 15-15 won by fall over Curtis Stender (Washington) 5-12 (Fall 3:47)
220 - Ryder Michels (13-14) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 13-14 won by fall over Jacob Miller (Wapello) 5-4 (Fall 1:19)
Semifinal - Josh Wallington (Mid-Prairie) 30-2 won by fall over Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 13-14 (Fall 2:28)
Cons. Semi - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 13-14 received a bye () (Bye)
3rd Place Match - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 13-14 won by fall over Jacob Miller (Wapello) 5-4 (Fall 5:48).
