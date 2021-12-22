126 - Will Steinbeck (8-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 8-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Jacob Dewispelaere (Davenport North) 7-5 won by decision over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 8-9 (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Round 2 - Sam Livermore (Maquoketa) 1-2 won by major decision over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 8-9 (MD 12-1)
138 - Jake Hiland (12-6) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 12-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 12-6 won by fall over Peter Phan (Davenport North) 6-6 (Fall 3:56)
Semifinal - Brady Jennings (Clinton) 14-4 won by fall over Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 12-6 (Fall 2:20)
3rd Place Match - Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 12-6 won by fall over Austin Franklin (Iowa City, Liberty) 8-5 (Fall 4:20)
160 - Jayden Keane (5-6) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 5-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Lawrence Flynn (Central DeWitt) 9-10 won by fall over Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 5-6 (Fall 1:55)
Cons. Round 2 - Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 5-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 5-6 won by fall over Anthony Meyer (Central DeWitt) 1-2 (Fall 3:07)
5th Place Match - Spencer Martin (Maquoketa) 10-13 won by fall over Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 5-6 (Fall 3:54)
195 - Jack Hiland (11-8) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 11-8 won by fall over Eduardo Zepeda (Iowa City, Liberty) 0-2 (Fall 1:10)
Quarterfinal - Cael Garvey (Mid-Prairie) 15-2 won by fall over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 11-8 (Fall 1:17)
Cons. Round 2 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 11-8 won by fall over Gabriel Thompson (Moline (H.S.)) 0-2 (Fall 0:58)
Cons. Semi - Alejandro Almanza (Central DeWitt) 6-5 won by fall over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 11-8 (Fall 3:58)
220 - Ryder Michels (13-6) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 13-6 won by fall over Jonathan Denahey (Central DeWitt) 0-2 (Fall 3:23)
Quarterfinal - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 13-6 won by fall over Ethan Middendorp (Camanche) 10-10 (Fall 2:51)
Semifinal - Mitchell Howard (Central DeWitt) 19-2 won by fall over Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 13-6 (Fall 2:58)
3rd Place Match - Jackson Van Keuren (Maquoketa) 14-9 won by decision over Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 13-6 (Dec 3-1)
