2019-20 Bellevue Wrestling

2019-20 Comet Wrestling

 The Comet wrestling team will be built around  three veterans in Zach Roeder Sr, Jacob Waller Soph and Lucas Giesemann Sr. These three combined for nearly 100 victories for the Comet team in 2018-19 season and a state berth by Roeder.

 Roeder and Giesemann are both seniors who rank in the top 15 in school history win percentage, Roeder 9th, Giesemann 15th. Waller, just a sophmore, ranks 7th in career win percentage entering his sophomore season.  

Roeder was named to The Predicaments 2018 All-State Honorable Mention list, and has a chance to break the school record for wins, needing 47 to overtake Mason Lyons, who has 133.

   Waller and Giesemann are  both coming off of fine All District #4 football seasons and looking for the same result during the  wrestling  season.