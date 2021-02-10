The wrestling team had been competing with one of its most formidable opponents, the weather.
Due to the weather patterns that come at this time of year, the team missed out on several competitions including a quad in Jesup and the RVC Tournament. With the schedule the way it was, that break ended up letting the team heal and rest as they prepared for the post season tournaments.
The team traveled to Lisbon, but as the last two weeks dictated, the schedule was modified in anticipation of snow that was going to hit the area. Bellevue was represented by seven wrestlers that were set to compete against some of the top wrestlers in the state. Lisbon as a team is ranked #2 and there were 13 ranked wrestlers entered in the meet.
Dusty Talbot finished fifth place and closed out his career with a 42-53 career record and he is currently 19th in career win percentage with 44.2%. He played an important part over the years as a leader in the room and on the mat.
Two individuals qualified for next week’s District Tournament in Wapello. Will Steinbeck (113 lbs) and Ryder Michels (220 lbs) both finished second at the sectional tournament and now have a chance to qualify for the state tournament next Saturday. This is the first trip for both of these wrestlers and they are both underclassmen, which is a good sign for next year’s team.
Four other wrestlers finished in third place which helped pace the team to an overall third place finish. Freshmen, Quintin Pickett (138 lbs), Casey Tath (152 lbs) and Jack Hiland (195 lbs), along with Junior, Jacob Waller all represented the team well but fell short by one place to move on.
Team results
1 Lisbon 273.5
2 Midland, Wyoming 175.0
3 Bellevue 94.0
4 North Cedar, Stanwood 92.5
5 Durant 86.0
6 West Branch 78.0
7 Northeast, Goose Lake 28.0
113 - Will Steinbeck (12-26) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
1st Place Match - Kole Murray (North Cedar, Stanwood) 20-10 won by fall over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 12-26 (Fall 1:09)
132 - Dustyn Talbot (13-23) placed 5th and scored 6.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Jordan Buford (Midland, Wyoming) 12-18 won by fall over Dustyn Talbot (Bellevue) 13-23 (Fall 3:19)
138 - Quintin Pickett (22-12) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Semifinal - Chase Miller (North Cedar, Stanwood) 18-18 won by tech fall over Quintin Pickett (Bellevue) 22-12 (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-2))
3rd Place Match - Quintin Pickett (Bellevue) 22-12 won by fall over Logan Keeler (West Branch) 8-18 (Fall 1:03)
152 - Casey Tath (21-12) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.
Semifinal - Carson Hunter (Midland, Wyoming) 22-19 won by decision over Casey Tath (Bellevue) 21-12 (Dec 7-6)
3rd Place Match - Casey Tath (Bellevue) 21-12 received a bye () (Bye)
182 - Jacob Waller (34-7) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Semifinal - Jamien Moore (Lisbon) 28-5 won by decision over Jacob Waller (Bellevue) 34-7 (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match - Jacob Waller (Bellevue) 34-7 won by fall over Dylan Grage (Durant) 29-10 (Fall 0:39)
195 - Jack Hiland (19-21) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Semifinal - Morgan Hartz (West Branch) 19-9 won by fall over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 19-21 (Fall 1:17)
3rd Place Match - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 19-21 won by fall over Cael Eganhouse (Midland, Wyoming) 7-19 (Fall 5:44)
220 - Ryder Michels (22-19) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Semifinal - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 22-19 won by fall over Keegan Rushford (Midland, Wyoming) 11-17 (Fall 0:43)
1st Place Match - Cole Clark (Lisbon) 32-0 won by fall over Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 22-19 (Fall 0:33)
