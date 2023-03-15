On March 4th and 5th, the National Archery in the Schools Program held their annual state tournament in Des Moines, Ia at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Archers and teams compete throughout the season that runs from December through February with hopes of moving onto this tournament. To advance, NASP takes and archers or teams top 2 scores from the regular season and breaks it down into tiers. Only the top teams and archers advance to State. This year, Bellevue Archery competed in 7 regular season bullseye tournaments and 3 regular season 3D tournaments.
When the dust settled, all 3 Bellevue Archery teams had high enough scores to qualify for the State Bullseye Tournament. But, qualifying doesn't mean that teams get to go. The State breaks down scores into tiers. The elementary team was in the 2nd tier and secured flights early in registration. The high school team was in the 3rd tier and was also able to secure spots. However, the middle school team was in the 4th tier. Flights were exhausted and the middle school team did not advance as a team. In total, 1,779 archers from 126 schools participated in the bullseye tournament.
For elementary bullseye, the Bellevue Archery elementary team went into the tournament ranked 6th in the State. The team ended up 5th place at the tournament. The archers who made up the team for the state tournament are: Van Weis, Landon Merrick, Hudson Stickrod, Cameron Veach, Colten Michels, MaryKate Flickinger, Casey Rowan, Gretta Meyer, Aiden Weis, Hank Hurley, Lane Nachtman, Aleyha Mootz, Brayson Sieverding, Eli Portz, Liam Huizenga, Nora Fondell, Arianna Clausen, and Grady Flickinger.
Van Weis, a 5th grade archer, ended up placing in the tournament. He shot a 274 in bullseye which landed him 3rd place for the bullseye division. By placing in the tournament, Van has earned his spot at the National Tournament held in Louisville, Ky come May.
For middle school bullseye, even though the team did not make it, Bellevue Archery had 9 individuals who qualified on their own and were able to participate in the tournament. The following individuals represented Bellevue Archery in the middle school division: Aiden Kieffer, Iver Ellingson, Carsen Michels, Briden Cummings, Garret Bevan, Caity Davies, Kindrick Decker, Claire Dempewolf, and Koleson Merrick.
For high school bullseye, the Bellevue Archery high school team went into the tournament ranked 29th in the State. The team ended up in 27th place at the tournament. The archers that made up the high school bullseye team are: Aidan Clausen, Payton Bellings, Hailey Dondlinger, Amber Kremer, Jaden Dondlinger, Mary Heimbuch, Jaylen Theisen, Megan Kremer, Brook Davies, Trevor Klein, Maverick Scheckel, Adrianna Budde-Heiar, Amelia Taylor, Izzy Mootz, and Alivia Wagner.
For bullseye, Bellevue Archery had 9 archers shoot their personal record (PR) at this tournament. Those archers are: Van Weis 274, Colten Michels 248, Gretta Meyer 239, Hank Hurley 228, Eli Portz 213, Nora Fondell 169, Hailey Dondlinger 275, Mary Heimbuch 268, and Jaylen Theisen 268.
For 3D, none of the Bellevue Archery teams qualified for State, but they had 8 archers who qualified as individuals. They competed against 773 archers from 88 schools in this tournament. The archers who made it as individuals were: Van Weis, Landon Merrick, Avery Sprank, Charlie Hurley, Payton Bellings, Amber Kremer, Brook Davies, and Megan Kremer. At the end of the weekend, Van Weis once again placed in the 3D tournament. Van placed 4th in the elementary boy division with his 264 score. Van has earned a spot to compete in the National Tournament for 3D in Louisville, Kentucky come May.
Bellevue Archery would like to congratulate all of the archers on a tremendous season. Last year, Bellevue Archery only took 18 archers to State. This year, Bellevue Archery had 44 archers in total compete against the top archers in Iowa.
