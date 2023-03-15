On March 4th and 5th, the National Archery in the Schools Program held their annual state tournament in Des Moines, Ia at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Archers and teams compete throughout the season that runs from December through February with hopes of moving onto this tournament. To advance, NASP takes and archers or teams top 2 scores from the regular season and breaks it down into tiers. Only the top teams and archers advance to State. This year, Bellevue Archery competed in 7 regular season bullseye tournaments and 3 regular season 3D tournaments.

When the dust settled, all 3 Bellevue Archery teams had high enough scores to qualify for the State Bullseye Tournament. But, qualifying doesn't mean that teams get to go. The State breaks down scores into tiers. The elementary team was in the 2nd tier and secured flights early in registration. The high school team was in the 3rd tier and was also able to secure spots. However, the middle school team was in the 4th tier. Flights were exhausted and the middle school team did not advance as a team. In total, 1,779 archers from 126 schools participated in the bullseye tournament.