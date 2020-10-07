Cascade 25 25 25
Bellevue 12 14 11
At the High School;
The Cougars were able to sweep the Comets in three sets. Bellevue competed but could not overcome the absence of two starters. “
“Alexa Roeder & Lauren Keil stepped in an played well in their absence,” commented Coach Heim.
Team stats
Kills-
Maddie Schmidt and Shayla Oster 3-each
Assists-
Rebecca Kilburg 5
Aces-
Teagen Humphrey 2
Blocks-
Two with one each
Digs-
Morgan Meyer 9
Rebecca Kilburg 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.