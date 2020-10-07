Comet Logo

 Cascade 25 25 25

 Bellevue 12 14 11

At the High School;

 The Cougars were able to sweep the Comets in three sets.  Bellevue competed but could not overcome the absence of two starters. “  

  “Alexa Roeder & Lauren Keil stepped in an played well in their absence,” commented Coach Heim.

 Team stats

 Kills-

Maddie Schmidt and Shayla Oster 3-each

 Assists-

Rebecca Kilburg 5

 Aces-

 Teagen Humphrey 2

Blocks-

Two with one each

 Digs-

Morgan Meyer 9

 Rebecca Kilburg 5