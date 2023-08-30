The Bellevue Comet volleyball team opened the 2023 season against Easton Valley last week in an away game in Miles. Bellevue, under the leadership of new coach Becca Schroeder, won the match in three games 25-22, 25-14, 26-24.
The first game was close through-out, with the score tied at 11-11 and 20-20. Every time the River Hawks got close, the Comets found a way to put a point on the board and take the momentum back.
After the last tie at 20-20 the Comets scored the next three points giving them, some breathing room as they took game one 25-22. Game two the Comets took control after the River Hawks recorded the first point of the game as a Comet player was in the net. Bellevue dominated game two as they cruised to a 25-14 win.
Bellevue’s senior Teagan Humphrey and sophomore Cydney Tath led the Comets with 21 of the Comets 32 kills on the night. Humphrey recorded 12 while Tath was credit with 9 kills.
Game three, was a back-and-forth match. One team got on a run, then the other team matched the run keeping the game close through-out. Easton Valley tied the score at 24-24 and serving with a chance to take the lead. But the served sailed out of bounds giving Bellevue the point, and a chance to serve for the win. The Comets serve was good, but Easton Valley return volley found the net giving Bellevue the team win and a sweep of the three games.
Senior Addison Messerich paced the River Hawks with six kills. Junior Sarah Gruver chipped in with four kills. Gruver and Hadley Farrell recorded eight assists apiece. Maria Kilburg led Easton Valley with seven digs.
Gruver recorded two aces, as she was 100 percent on her serves going 6 for 6. Kilburg was also 100 percent as she was successful on all 14 serves, recording one ace.
Bellevue dropped a home match to Durant on Monday
night, 3-1. The scores were 25-21, 25-27, 25-21 and 25-22.
Cydney Tath had 20 assists, Teagan Humphrey had 4 kills
and Olivia Carter record three blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.