The Bellevue Comet volleyball team opened the 2023 season against Easton Valley last week in an away game in Miles. Bellevue, under the leadership of new coach Becca Schroeder, won the match in three games 25-22, 25-14, 26-24.

The first game was close through-out, with the score tied at 11-11 and 20-20. Every time the River Hawks got close, the Comets found a way to put a point on the board and take the momentum back.