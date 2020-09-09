Monticello 3

 Bellevue 2

At the High School:

 The Comets lost a hard fought five set match to  River Valley Conference foe Monticello. The scores went 25-18,13-25,25-22,19-25, 15-10 Panthers.

 The Comets were led by Kalesia DeShaw with 22-assists, 25 digs and Ka’Lynn DeShaw with 13 kills.  The loss drops the Comets to 1-3  for the season

 Anamosa Tourney

 Comet s win first place

At Anamosa :

 The Comet girls volleyball team battled  hard in their first match and that sparked them to the 1st place finish.

  “The Comets displayed composure and communication throughout the day and a true team effort made by all was the key component to getting first place,” commented Coach Heim.