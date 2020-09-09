Monticello 3
Bellevue 2
At the High School:
The Comets lost a hard fought five set match to River Valley Conference foe Monticello. The scores went 25-18,13-25,25-22,19-25, 15-10 Panthers.
The Comets were led by Kalesia DeShaw with 22-assists, 25 digs and Ka’Lynn DeShaw with 13 kills. The loss drops the Comets to 1-3 for the season
Anamosa Tourney
Comet s win first place
At Anamosa :
The Comet girls volleyball team battled hard in their first match and that sparked them to the 1st place finish.
“The Comets displayed composure and communication throughout the day and a true team effort made by all was the key component to getting first place,” commented Coach Heim.
