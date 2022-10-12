The Bellevue Lady Comets volleyball team last Thursday earned a thrilling victory over longtime rival Cascade.
Ka’Lynn DeShaw delivered 13 kills, Teagan Humphrey added 10 kills, and Kalesia DeShaw had 28 assists as the Comets ended a six-match losing streak to the Cougars in a wild 28-26, 23-25, 23-25, 26-24, 16-14 victory at home.
The Comets (18-6, 6-2 River Valley Conference North) beat the Cougars (12-16, 2-6) for the first time since Oct. 23, 2017. They had dropped 17 of the previous 19 meetings to Cascade.
Cascade broke out to an early lead in the first set and extended it as the Cougars pushed out to an 18-11 lead.
The Comets turned the tide with flawless serving from Alexis McCombie, as the junior notched three straight aces to pull Bellevue within 23-20.
When Cascade was at game point, 24-21, Bellevue closed on a 7-2 run as part of a 13-3 stretch. While four consecutive points were service errors by both teams, Teagan Humphrey floored back-to-back kills as the Comets rallied to the 28-26 triumph and 1-0 match lead.
The remaining sets were incredibly tight as well, but the Cougars found the resolve to close out both the second and third sets by 25-23 counts. In the second set, Koppes came up clutch with three kills in the Cougars’ final four points to tie the match at 1-1.
After Bellevue took a 20-19 lead in the third set, Cascade went on a 6-3 spurt behind two more kills and two crucial errors by the Comets — the final being a serve into the net to close it for Cascade.
In the fourth set, it was the Comets responding with strong resolve. It was another back-and-forth battle, with a chance to end it. Bellevue answered with a clutch 5-0 run with Humphrey delivering big block kills before a net violation on the Cougars sealed a 26-24 win to tie the match at 2-2.
The fifth set followed the trend, played tightly until the end. Humphrey’s block and Ka’Lynn DeShaw’s kill set up freshman Cydney Tath’s kill for Bellevue, 16-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.