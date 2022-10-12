Dunn-Humphrey

Cate Dunn and Teagan Humphrey

The Bellevue Lady Comets volleyball team last Thursday earned a thrilling victory over longtime rival Cascade.

Ka’Lynn DeShaw delivered 13 kills, Teagan Humphrey added 10 kills, and Kalesia DeShaw had 28 assists as the Comets ended a six-match losing streak to the Cougars in a wild 28-26, 23-25, 23-25, 26-24, 16-14 victory at home.