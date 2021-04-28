Bellevue High School’s 1600 meter record holder Brady Griebel broke his own school record with a third-place finish on the blue oval at the 2021 Drake Relays in Des Moines last week.
Griebel clocked a personal best 4:20.9 to break the record he set earlier this year, Griebel also anchored the Comet’s 8th place Distance Medley Relay team to a 3:37 time. Alex Pitts, Ethan Klemme, Jacob Waller were his teammates.
Dustyn Talbot, Pitts, Klemme and Waller ran 24th in the 48 team field of 4x100 teams with a 44.2 time.
Comet senior Shayla Oster finished 11th in the girls discus with a toss of 120'.07"
