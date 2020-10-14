Class A
District #5 Football
Bellevue 41
East Buchanan 22
At Bellevue:
At CC Hammann Field on a beautiful Homecoming Night, the Comets ended their regular season with a 41-22 win over the East Buchanan High School Buccaneers. The win moves the Comets to 3-2 for the season with a playoff game with the Bucs next week.
Eleven seconds into the game, Cole Heim had the Comets on the scoreboard . He ran back the opening kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown. Ty Kloser’s kick was good, thus 7-0 Comets.
The Bucs took a short-lived 8-7 lead with 2:30 left in the first quarter.
Fifty seconds later, Comet quarterback Max Jackson hit Alex Pitts for a 21-pass and run touchdown. Kloser’s kick was good and the Comets took the lead for good at 14-8.
Two minutes later Jackson hooked up with his runningback Jacob Waller for a 45 yard pass and run touchdown. Kloser’s kick made it 21-8.
Both teams scored again before the half ended with the Comets up 27-16. The Bucs scored on a a short pass play and the Comets on a Jackson hookup to Colby Sieverding for a 50 yard scoring play. Kloser’s kick no good and it was 27-16 at the half.
The second half was all about Jacob Waller’s play for the Comets. He rushed for over 1000plus yards and scored two touchdowns. He had scoring runs of 64 yards and 41 yards, the last with 3:54 left in the 3rd quarter. Kloser's kicks were both good and it was 41-16 late in the third quarter.
The Bucs added a score early in the 4th quarter to end the scoring 41-22.
The Comets end their season at 3-2, because two games were cancelled from the virus.
Scoring summary
Bellevue14 13 14 0-41
East Buch. 8 8 0 6 -22
Team stats
Bellevue East Buchanan
12 1st down 17
17:05 time of poss. 30:55
348 total off 233
42 no of plays 60
164 yds passing 42
184 yds rushing 193
5-50 pen yds 0-0
1 turnovers 1
0 interceptions 0
Comet Individual St
Passing
Max Jackson 9-13 164 yds ,3tds
Receiving- Colby Sieverding 3-76 yds , TD
Jacob Waller 5 -57yds,TD
Alex Pitts 1-31yds, td
Rushing-
Jacob Waller 8-126 yds, 2 TD
Max Jackson 12-30 yds
Riley Carrier 4 -11 yds
Colby Sieverding 3-14yds
Dustyn Talbot 2-3 yds
Punting-
Ty Kloser 3-69 yds
Max Jackson 1-39 yds
Punt returns -
Colby Sieverding 3-2 yds
Kickoff returns-
Cole Heim 1-73 yds ,TD
Dawson Weber 1-10 yds
Austin Hager 1-7 yds
Jacob Waller 1-5 yds
Defensive stats
Tackles
Jacob Waller- 13, 8-solo, 5-aSst, sack, 2 TFL
Jackson Mueller- 12, 7-solo, 5-ast, TFL
Riley Carrier- 11, 8-solo, 3-aSst, 4-TFL
Austin Hager- 9, 4-solo, 5-ast, sack, TFL
Max Jackson-6, 2-solo, 4-asst,
Colton Knief - 4, 3-solo, asst
Casey Tath- 4, 2-solo, 2-asst, TFL
Alex Pitts -4, solo, 3-asst
Nick Deppe-4, solo3-asst
Liam Dunne -2, solo, asst , TFL
Cole Heim -3, 2-solo, asst
Colby Sieverding -2 , 2-asst
Ryder Kilburg-1, asst
