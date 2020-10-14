coaches and players

During a time out, Bellevue Coaches discuss what they want their team to execute on defense

 Class A

District #5 Football

 Bellevue 41

 East Buchanan 22

At Bellevue:

 At CC Hammann Field on a beautiful Homecoming Night,  the Comets ended their regular season with a 41-22 win over the East Buchanan High School Buccaneers. The win moves the Comets to 3-2 for the season with a playoff  game with the Bucs next week.  

   Eleven seconds into the game, Cole Heim had the Comets on the scoreboard . He ran back the opening kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown. Ty Kloser’s  kick was good, thus  7-0 Comets.

 The Bucs took a short-lived  8-7 lead with 2:30 left in the first quarter.

  Fifty seconds later, Comet quarterback Max Jackson hit Alex Pitts for a 21-pass and  run touchdown. Kloser’s kick was good and the  Comets took the lead  for good at 14-8.

 Two minutes later Jackson hooked up with his runningback Jacob Waller for a 45 yard pass and run touchdown. Kloser’s kick made it 21-8.

  Both teams scored again before the half ended with the Comets up 27-16. The Bucs scored on a a short pass play and the Comets on a Jackson hookup to Colby Sieverding for a 50 yard scoring play. Kloser’s kick no good and it was 27-16 at the half.

  The second half was all about Jacob Waller’s  play  for the Comets. He rushed for over 1000plus yards and scored  two touchdowns. He  had scoring runs of 64 yards and 41 yards, the last with 3:54 left in the 3rd quarter. Kloser's kicks were both good and it was 41-16 late in the third quarter.

 The Bucs added a score early in the 4th quarter to end the scoring 41-22.

The Comets end their season at 3-2, because two games were cancelled from  the virus.

 Scoring summary

 Bellevue14 13 14 0-41

East Buch. 8 8 0 6 -22

 Team stats

 Bellevue    East Buchanan

12   1st down       17

17:05  time of poss.   30:55

348      total off       233

42       no of plays    60

164       yds passing         42

184    yds rushing     193

5-50      pen yds      0-0

1   turnovers    1

0      interceptions      0

  Comet Individual  St

Passing

 Max Jackson 9-13 164 yds ,3tds

 Receiving-  Colby Sieverding 3-76 yds , TD

Jacob Waller 5 -57yds,TD

Alex Pitts 1-31yds, td

  Rushing-

Jacob Waller 8-126 yds, 2 TD

Max Jackson  12-30 yds

 Riley Carrier 4 -11 yds

Colby Sieverding 3-14yds

 Dustyn Talbot 2-3 yds

Punting-

 Ty Kloser 3-69 yds

Max Jackson 1-39 yds

 Punt returns -

 Colby Sieverding 3-2 yds

Kickoff returns-

  Cole Heim 1-73 yds ,TD

 Dawson Weber 1-10 yds

 Austin Hager 1-7 yds

Jacob Waller 1-5 yds

 Defensive stats

 Tackles

Jacob Waller- 13, 8-solo, 5-aSst, sack, 2 TFL

Jackson Mueller- 12, 7-solo, 5-ast, TFL

Riley Carrier- 11,  8-solo, 3-aSst, 4-TFL

Austin Hager- 9, 4-solo, 5-ast, sack, TFL

Max Jackson-6, 2-solo, 4-asst,

 Colton Knief - 4, 3-solo, asst

Casey Tath- 4, 2-solo, 2-asst, TFL

Alex Pitts -4, solo, 3-asst

 Nick Deppe-4, solo3-asst

Liam Dunne -2, solo,  asst , TFL

Cole Heim -3, 2-solo, asst

 Colby Sieverding -2 , 2-asst

 Ryder Kilburg-1, asst