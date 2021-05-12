River Valley
Conference Track
At Anamosa:
Fourteen River Valley schools competed in the annual Conference track meet last Thursday, with the Bellevue Boys Track Team winning the Conference Championship after outscoring Monticello 108-102.
Senior Brady Griebel keyed the six point victory winning the 1600 meter run, and also ran second in the 800 meters and. 3200 meter runs.
The Comet girls were sixth in the 14-team race with Shayla Oster winning the discus and finished 2nd in the shot put.
Top 10 girls teams
Mid Prairie 136
Northeast 90.5
North Cedar 69
Tipton 59
Monticello 58.5
Bellevue 56
Regina 55
Cascade 54
West Branch 32
Comets Team points
( no relay runners known)
4x100 relay-
3rd Bellevue 52.8
4X200 relay -
2nd Bellevue 1:51
4x400 relay-
4th Bellevue 4:22
800 sprint medley-
4th Bellevue 1:56
Distance medley-
3rd Bellevue 4:34
Long jump -
2nd KaLynn DeSHaw 15’.03”
Shot put-
2nd Shayla Oster 36’.02”
Discus-
1st Shayla Oster126’10”
Top 10 boys teams
Bellevue 108
Monticello 102
Anamosa 87
Tipton80
Mid -Prairie 73.5
Cascade 72
Camanche 61
Northeast 46
North Cedar 41
Durant 25
Comet team points
( no relay runners known)
100 meters-
3rd Jacob Waller 11.5
7th Dustyn Talbot 11.7
200 meter-
3rd Jacob Waller 23.03
8th Dustyn Talbot 23.9
400 meter-
7th Ben Law 54.03
800 meter-
2nd Brady Griebel 1:58.7
1600 meter-
1st Brady Griebel 4:32.5
5th Payton Griebel 4:49
3200 meters-
2nd Brady Griebel 9:53
4th Payton Griebel 10:01
110 hurdles
6th Riley Carrier 16.5
400 hurdles-
3rd Riley Carrier 57.9
4x100 relay-
2nd Bellevue 44.75
4x200 meter relay-
2nd Bellevue1:33.5
4x400 relay-
6th Bellevue3:40
4x800 relay-
7th Bellevue 9:13
800 sprint medley-
6th Bellevue L39
Distance Medley -
1st Bellevue 3:41.7
Shuttle hurdle relay-
4th Bellevue 1:08
High jump-
4th Ethan Klemme 5’.06”
Long jump-
6th Cole Heim 18’.04”
Mohawks take 6th — At Alburnett, Iowa: Bellevue Marquette finished sixth at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet on Thursday. Maquoketa Valley placed fourth and Edgewood-Colesburg took ninth.
Allison Kettmann won the 400 hurdles for the Mohawks in 1:11.06, and Emma Callaghan captured the shot put at 33 feet even.
