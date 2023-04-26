On Thursday, April 20 the Bellevue High School completed a very busy week of track and field by hosting the 2023 Comet Relays.
With 47-degree temps, overcast skies, and a howling west wind, the weather was more in line with a December Packers-Bears game at Lambeau Field, but the tough young athletes representing nine schools did their best to shrug it off. At the end of the night it was the Comet track team taking 1st Place with a 145-131 margin over 2nd place Lisbon.
Some of the standout performances for BHS: 200M Dash- 1st Place Casey Tath 23.17, 400M Hurdles-1st Place Riley Carrier 57.08. Carrier took 2nd Place in the 110M Hurdles, while Tath added a 3rd Place finish in the 100M Dash. Keenan Kilburg took 2nd Place in the 400M Hurdles with Ben Steinbeck taking 2nd Place in the 1600M Run, and 3rd in the 3200M Run. In the 400M Dash it was Tait Nemmers taking 3rd Place while Connor Kilburg took 4th in both the 1600M and 3200M Runs.
In the high jump Demonte Evans leaped to a 3rd Place finish for the Comets.
BHS runners finished in 2nd Place in the 4x800M Relay, the Distance Medley, and the 4x100 Shuttle Hurdle events: 4x800: Kyle Dunne, Dylan Knuth, Sam Gassman, Seth Smith.
Distance Medley: Jaden Baskin, Jake Hiland, Emery McCutchen, Kyle Dunne.
4x110M Shuttle Hurdle: Jake Hiland, Cal Bonifas, Tait Nemmers, Sam Langseth.
Comet girls collecting points were Adessa Leibfried in the 100M dash finishing in 2nd Place, and Cydney Tath landing in 4th place for Long Jump. In the Distance Medley a 3rd Place was turned in by the team of Jami Portz, Catherine Dunne, Cydney Tath, and Brace Hingtgen. Comet ladies also took 3rd Place in the 800 Sprint Medley. Those runners were Morgan Meyer, Jamie Portz , Adessa Leibfried, and Catherine Dunne.
Marquette Catholic Results:
The Marquette Catholic boys earning points on the night were Caden Kettman in the 200M Dash and Jacob Litterer in the High Jump event.
MHS ladies who earned points were Elise Kilburg who took 2nd Place in the 100M Hurdles, while Anna Cota and Lilliana Tracy finished in a tie for 4th Place in the 200M Dash.
Kalyn Skrivseth had a solid meet with 4th and 5th place finishes in the 400M Hurdles and 400M Dash respectively.
Another runner who collected points for Marquette was Jessica Deaver in both the 800 and 1500M events.
