On Thursday, April 20 the Bellevue High School completed a very busy week of track and field by hosting the 2023 Comet Relays.   

With 47-degree temps, overcast skies, and a howling west wind, the weather was more in line with a December Packers-Bears game at Lambeau Field, but the tough young athletes representing nine schools did their best to shrug it off.  At the end of the night it was the Comet track team taking 1st Place with a 145-131 margin over 2nd place Lisbon.  