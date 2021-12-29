Boys
Bellevue 72
Regina 40
At Bellevue:
The Comet Boys improved their record to 3-4, (3-3 conference) with a 72-40 thrashing of Iowa City Regina.
Four players scored in double figures to key the win. Colby Sieverding scored 18, Cole Heim added 15, Jensen Wedeking 11 and Jackson Mueller chipped in 10-points.
The Comets trailed after one quarter 17-15, and hot shooting and tight defense propelled them to a 36-28 lead at the half.
The lead grew to 46-28 before the Regals scored again, ending the 3rd quarter at 53-30 Comets.
In all eleven of the 12 roster Comet players reached the scoring column
Girls
Regina 53
Bellevue 37
At Bellevue:
The visiting Regals used a big second quarter run to take a 10-point half time lead on their way to a 53-37 conference victory at the High School.
The Comets played well in building a 13-8 first quarter lead.
The running Regals turned the game around, however, using a 23-0 run to lead 30-13 before the Comets closed to 30-20 at the half.
That would be as close Bellevue would get.
The Regals defense and offensive execution increased the lead to 47-27 with one quarter to play.
