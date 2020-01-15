Bellevue 65
Camanche 44
At Camanche:
The Bellevue Comets pulled away from an early 9-9 tie to earn a 65-44 win over Camanche. They used a 16-2 run in the second quarter to blow the game wide open, 34-13 at the half.
Balanced scoring fueled the big run. Lindsey Banowetz led with with 8-points and six different girls scored four of more points in the half.
The Comets used a mixture of starters and reserves to maintain a 20 point deficit throughout the second half with the game ending 65-44.
Banowetz led a balanced attack with 14 points, Mariah Hueneke had 13, Teresa Paulsen nine and four others had six points each. Aubrey Carstensen led the Indians with four three point baskets 12 points. The win improves the Comets to 4-6 for the season.
Scoring summary
Bellevue 15 19 12 19- 65
Camanche 11 2 14 17 -44
Scoring
Bellevue (65)-
Juliana Penniston 6, Mariah Hueneke 13, Lindsey Banowetz 14, Ka'Lynn Shaw 5, Maddie Schmidt 6, Teresa Paulsen 9, Audrey Wedeking 6, Sally Paulsen 6
Boys
Camanche 72
Bellevue 34
At Camanche:
The Comets ran into one of the state’s best Class 2A boys teams and were beaten 72-34.
Bellevue put forth a superb effort throughout the game, but the size and talent of the Indians allowed them to impose their will on the Comets throughout the game.
They slowly pulled away from and 18-16 game to lead 44-21 at halftime on a 26-5 run. Led by the dominance of 6’8” center Caleb Delzel, who scored 13 of his game high 22 points, the Indians took control and never slowed down.
Andrew Swartz scored 14-points, his scoring kept the game close early.
Bellevue moves to 3-6 with the loss.
Scoring summary
Camanche 21 23 21 7-72
Bellevue 16 5 3 10 -34
Scoring
Bellevue (34)-
Andrew Swartz 14, Jackson Wagner 1, Paxton Felderman 8, Colbey Sieverding 9, Ethan Klemme 2
