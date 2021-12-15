Boys
Bellevue 49
Cascade 48
At Bellevue:
A hard fought battle between two teams looking for a victory went to the Comets 49-48. The two teams traded leads for three quarter before the Comets got clutch shooting from sophomore Hunter Putman and free throws from senior Colby Sieverding to earn the the victory.
The score reflects how evenly matched the two teams were. It was tied or separated by one point at the end of the first three quarters.
The Cougars then seemed to take control early in the final period .
Enter Putman, he hit his first three, a Comet put back around a Cougar basket and Putman’s final three gave the Comets a 46-40 lead with 2:50 to play. The Cougars closed to 46-45 before Sieverding hit free throws to give the Comets a 49-45 lead. A deep three in the last second ended it 49-48 Comets.
Sieverding led the Comets with 14-points and Putman added 11.
Girls
Cascade 45
Bellevue 27
At Bellevue:
The Class 2A sixth rated Cougars used second half tight zone defense to pull away for a 47-25 River Valley Conference win. A five point Cougar halftime lead slowly grew to the final score.The win moves the Cougars to 5-0 .
The Cougars used a a second quarter 10-0 run to take the lead for good at 20-12. It was 20-15 at the half.
Their zone defense and a 25-12 scoring margin allowed the Cougars to pull away in the second half to earn the victory,
The Cougars Ally Hoffman led all scorer with 19-points.
Mariah Hueneke scored 13 points for the Comets. Their record moves to 3-2 for the season.
