Bellevue Comets boys soccer team was shut out by the West Liberty Comets 10-1 last Friday on the road.
Scoring Summary:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Bellevue Comets boys soccer team was shut out by the West Liberty Comets 10-1 last Friday on the road.
Scoring Summary:
West Liberty (12th, 16th, 18th, 27th, 30th, 32nd, 35th, 42nd, 50th, and 58th minute)
Goalkeeper - Bellevue
Brody Recker (16 saves)
Earlier last week, Bellevue was defeated 9-0 by Iowa City Regina. Brody Recker had 17 saves, but other than that, there were not any Bellevue stats to highlight.
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Iowa... Mississippi River from Dubuque Iowa downstream through Burlington Iowa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Dubuque. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, Water affects several homes in the Frentress Lake area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 22.0 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Iowa... Mississippi River from Dubuque Iowa downstream through Burlington Iowa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Bellevue LD12. * WHEN...From late Thursday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Water affects the railroad tracks south of Bellevue. Water is also into the Municipal Boat Ramp parking lot. Water affects the riverfront parking lot in Savanna. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning and continue rising to 19.6 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&
Wind: ESE @ 14 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 16 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 16 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 16 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 16 mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 14 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 13 mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 14 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 12 mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 12 mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 11 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 12 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.