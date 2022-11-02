The 2022 soccer season started with a Bellevue Soccer Clinic held on Monday, August 15th which includes all teams in the soccer program and ended on Sunday, October 16th with the championship games. After two months of several weekly practices and weekend games to improve their soccer skill sets, these three Championship teams rose to the top of the Bellevue Soccer Program.

The 4th/5th/6th grade champions finished the regular season in 1st place with 4 wins and 1 loss before their postseason tournament winning streak. The 2nd/3rd grade champions finished the regular season in 3rd place with 3 wins and 2 losses before their postseason tournament winning streak. The Kindergarten/1st grade champions finished the regular season in 2nd place with 4 wins and 2 losses before their postseason tournament winning streak. These three teams displayed great teamwork, dedication, hard work to attack the ball, and extreme hustle and went on to win the Championship Game in their end of season tournament to become the 2022 Bellevue Soccer Champions.