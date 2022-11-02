The 2022 soccer season started with a Bellevue Soccer Clinic held on Monday, August 15th which includes all teams in the soccer program and ended on Sunday, October 16th with the championship games. After two months of several weekly practices and weekend games to improve their soccer skill sets, these three Championship teams rose to the top of the Bellevue Soccer Program.
The 4th/5th/6th grade champions finished the regular season in 1st place with 4 wins and 1 loss before their postseason tournament winning streak. The 2nd/3rd grade champions finished the regular season in 3rd place with 3 wins and 2 losses before their postseason tournament winning streak. The Kindergarten/1st grade champions finished the regular season in 2nd place with 4 wins and 2 losses before their postseason tournament winning streak. These three teams displayed great teamwork, dedication, hard work to attack the ball, and extreme hustle and went on to win the Championship Game in their end of season tournament to become the 2022 Bellevue Soccer Champions.
Gary Penniston, just finished his 9th year as the Bellevue Soccer Program Administrator. According to Gary, Bellevue Youth Soccer started in 1996 and there were other stewards of the program before him. Gary said, he started as league administrator because of his daughter Julia who loved the game and is now playing women's soccer at the collegiate level. Gary played youth soccer growing up in Moline, Illinois and he made his way back to this great sport because of his three children who played when they were young. His love for the game certainly had roots in his youth, but his love for soccer really grew here in Bellevue watching the enormous support for youth soccer . According to Gary, 10 percent of the Bellevue population plays youth soccer every fall.
Bellevue Iowa Youth Soccer, Inc (BIYS) is a non-profit corporation in the State of Iowa dedicated to providing a positive educational atmosphere for our youth athletes. This program emphasizes teamwork, sportsmanship, and self-confidence in our participants, as well as the technical and tactical skills needed to be a successful soccer player. The BIYS operates two recreational youth soccer leagues. There is a spring league for 5th through 8th grades, and a fall league for Kindergarten through 6th grades. All registered participants are assigned to a team. There are no tryouts in the BIYS programs.
The league is entirely volunteer run with the exception of the middle school or high school referees who are paid for their time, but gain valuable administrative and leadership experience. The BIYS officers are Gary Penniston (President), Jon Decker (Secretary), and David VanZuiden (Treasurer). The BIYS could not run this youth soccer league without the many volunteers that are dedicated to our program each year. Gary would like to express a sincere, “Thank You", to the many sponsors, coaches, adult volunteer referees, and field painters.
The following numbers show just how large and popular the fall BIYS program is:
Bellevue Iowa Youth Soccer 2022 Fall Season (Total for All Divisions)
- 241 youth athletes (140 male / 101 female)
4th/5th/6th Grade Division
- 6 teams with 5 regular season games
- 6 team single elimination tournament bracket with top 2 teams getting a 1st week bye - All teams play 7 or 8 games
- 74 youth athletes (29 - 4th grade, 25 - 5th grade, 20 - 6th grade)
- 4 middle school or high school referees and 2 adult volunteer referees
- 6 teams with 5 regular season games
- 6 team single elimination tournament bracket with top 2 teams getting a 1st week bye - All teams play 7 or 8 games
- 85 youth athletes (39 - 2nd grade, 46 - 3rd grade)
- 8 middle school or high school referees and 2 adult volunteer referees
Kindergarten/1st Grade Division
- 10 teams with 6 regular season games
- Top 2 teams meet in the championship game
- 82 youth athletes (36 - Kindergarten, 46 - 1st grade) - 37 male / 45 female
- 12 middle school or high school referees
