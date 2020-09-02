Non District Football Bellevue 41
Northeast 0
At Goose Lake:
The Class A Bellevue Comets opened their 2020 season with a 41-0 rout of Northeast.
The offense sparked by the passing of senior quarterback Max Jackson (12-16, 197 yards, 4 touchdowns) raced out to a 34-0 lead before halftime.
Jackson completing 75% of his passing attempts and seemed to find his favorite target, Colby Sieverding (7-119 yds, 4 tds) when he wanted to.
The Comets had 410 yds of offense; 213 yds rushing and 197 yds passing. Jacob Waller led the rushers with 87 yards on 14 carries, Jackson added 53 yards in 8 carries.
The Comet defense was outstanding throughout the game allowing just five first downs and 63 yards of Rebel offense. The team recorded five sacks and 10 TFLs.
With 7:29 left in the first quarter, Sieverding started the scoring with an 18-yard run. After the Comet kick-off, the defense stopped the Rebels and Jackson and company rushed and passed to another score - a Jackson one-yard run with 5:35 left in the quarter. Sieverding completed the 2-point conversion run for a 14-0 lead.
After another Rebel three and out, the Comets scored with 3:11 left in quarter. Jackson hit Sieverding on a 19-yard pass and run play. Ty Kloser’s PAT was good.
The Comets kept rolling, scoring three times in the second quarter. These included a Jackson to Sieverding 25-yard pass and run play, a Jackson to Sieverding 29-yard pass and run play, and a 7-yard Jackson to Sieverding play. Ty Kloser kicked the three PATs, while a 2-point conversion run failed for a 34 -0 halftime lead.
With the game in hand, Comet reserves took over and Cole Heim scored on a 1-yard run with 3:36 left in the third quarter, starting a running clock. The defense completed the shut out getting Bellevue off to a solid start in 2020.
Team Stats
Comets Rebels
24 1st downs 5
410-yds total off 63yds
18:11 time of poss 29:31
33-213 yds rushing 31-18
197 yds passing 46
12-16 atts comp 4-11
1 turnovers 1
2-20 pen.yds 6-30
1-53 punts avg. 6-39
Individual Stats
Passing- Max Jackson 12-16 197yds, 4 tds
Receiving- Colby Sieverding- 7-119, 4 tds
Jacob Waller 2-48yds
Alex Pitts 1-14yds
Cole Heim 1-9 yds
Dawson Weber 1-7 yds
Rushing- Jacob Waller 14-87 yds
Max Jackson 8-53 yds, td
Colby Sieverding 4-41 yds, td
Cole Heim 4-20 yds, td
Defense Tackles
Austin Hager-9 4-solo, 5 ast, 2 TFL
Ryder Kilburg- 8 3-solo, 5-ast, 2-sacks, 2-TFL
Colton Knief- 5 3-solo, 2-ast, sack, TF
Jacob Waller -5 2-solo, 2 ast, sack, TFL
Jackson Mueller -4 solo, 3 ast, sack, 2TFL
Tyler Nemmers -3, solo, 2 ast
Dawson Weber- 2, 2-solo, sack, 2TFL
Liam Dunne- 2, solo, ast
Riley Carrier-2, solo, sack, TFL
