Sieverding-Jackson Football

Colby Sieverding Jr. (Left) 

  Four TD catches

18yd rushing td.

Max Jackson Sr. QB (Right)

  Four touchdown passes

 8-rushes 53-yds Td

 Non District Football Bellevue 41

Northeast 0

At Goose Lake:

 The Class A Bellevue Comets opened their 2020 season with a 41-0 rout  of Northeast.

 The offense sparked by the passing of senior quarterback Max Jackson (12-16, 197 yards, 4 touchdowns) raced out to a 34-0 lead  before halftime.

 Jackson completing 75% of his passing attempts and  seemed to find his favorite target, Colby Sieverding (7-119 yds, 4 tds) when he wanted to.

The Comets had 410 yds of offense;  213 yds rushing and 197 yds passing. Jacob  Waller led the rushers with  87 yards on 14 carries, Jackson added 53 yards in 8 carries.  

   The Comet defense was outstanding throughout the game allowing just five first downs and 63 yards of Rebel offense. The team recorded five sacks and 10 TFLs.

   With 7:29 left in the first quarter, Sieverding started the scoring with an 18-yard run. After the Comet kick-off, the defense stopped the Rebels and  Jackson and company rushed and passed  to another score - a Jackson  one-yard run with 5:35 left in the quarter. Sieverding completed the 2-point conversion run for a 14-0 lead.

 After another  Rebel three and out, the Comets scored with 3:11 left in quarter. Jackson hit Sieverding on a 19-yard pass and run play. Ty Kloser’s PAT was good.

The Comets kept rolling, scoring three times in the second quarter. These included a Jackson to Sieverding 25-yard pass and run play, a Jackson to Sieverding 29-yard pass and run play, and a 7-yard Jackson to Sieverding play.  Ty Kloser kicked the three PATs, while a 2-point conversion run failed for a 34 -0 halftime lead.

 With the game in hand, Comet reserves took over  and  Cole Heim scored on a 1-yard run with 3:36 left in the third  quarter, starting a running clock.  The defense completed the shut out getting Bellevue off to a solid start in 2020.

 Team Stats

Comets                Rebels

24     1st downs   5

410-yds    total off   63yds

18:11   time of poss    29:31

 33-213  yds rushing   31-18

197  yds passing   46

 12-16    atts comp      4-11

1      turnovers    1

 2-20    pen.yds  6-30

 1-53  punts avg.  6-39

 Individual Stats

 Passing-  Max Jackson 12-16 197yds, 4 tds

 

Receiving- Colby Sieverding- 7-119, 4 tds

Jacob Waller 2-48yds

Alex Pitts 1-14yds

Cole Heim 1-9 yds

 Dawson Weber 1-7 yds

 

Rushing-  Jacob Waller 14-87 yds

Max Jackson 8-53 yds, td

 Colby Sieverding 4-41 yds, td

 Cole Heim 4-20 yds, td

Defense Tackles

 Austin Hager-9  4-solo, 5 ast, 2 TFL

Ryder Kilburg- 8  3-solo, 5-ast, 2-sacks, 2-TFL

 Colton Knief- 5  3-solo, 2-ast, sack, TF

Jacob Waller -5 2-solo, 2 ast, sack,  TFL

Jackson Mueller -4 solo, 3 ast, sack, 2TFL

Tyler Nemmers -3, solo, 2 ast

 Dawson Weber- 2, 2-solo, sack, 2TFL

 Liam Dunne- 2, solo, ast

Riley Carrier-2, solo, sack, TFL