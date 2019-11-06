The Bellevue Shooting Stars will hold another wrestling instructional session for all members (boys and girls) of the community from kindergartner through sixth grade.
Practice will be held in the wrestling room at the high school with the first session on November 11 for kindergarten through 2nd graders from 6-7 p.m., and for 3rd through 6th graders from 7-8 p.m.
This has been a very successful program for eight years with several wrestler's qualifying for the states AAU tournament and four wrestlers placing at state.
Wrestling is is a great conditioning sport and can teach you son or daughter persistence and commitment.
Girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the country with numbers increasing even at the collegiate level.
For more information, contact: Coach Ripperger at: daveripperger @bellevue.k12.ia.us.
