Boys
Bellevue 10
Northeast 1
At Goose Lake:
Bellevue’s Andrew Swartz went 3x4, with 3 RBIs in the Comet’s 10-1 victory over Northeast last week on the road.
A 13-hit Comet attack supported Cole Swartz’s complete game pitching effort. He struck out 12, allowing just one run on six hits.
Wilton 13
Bellevue 4
At Cole Park:
Bellevue held a 4-3 lead when the visiting Comets scored 10 runs (eight unearned) in the fifth and went on to 13-4 victory. The Bellevue boys out-hit the visiting Comets 6-5, Six miscues led to 11 unearned Wilton runs.
Monticello 8
Bellevue 3
The Comets outhit the Panthers 10-8 but stranded 12 runners in an 8-3 loss to Monticello.
It was a rough night in the field for Bellevue as they committed 8 miscues in the game. Nick Deppe was the losing pitcher. Andrew Swartz continued his fine hitting going 2x2, scoring twice.
Girls
Northeast 11
Bellevue 3
At Goose Lake:
The lady Comets, still searching for a win, dropped a conference game to the Rebels 11-3 last week on the road.
Wilton 14
Bellevue 3
At Cole Park:
Wilton started fast and beat the Comets 14-3.
