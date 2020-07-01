Comets Logo

Boys

Bellevue 10

 Northeast 1

At Goose Lake:

 Bellevue’s Andrew Swartz went 3x4, with 3 RBIs in   the Comet’s  10-1 victory over Northeast last week on the road.

   A 13-hit Comet attack supported  Cole Swartz’s  complete game pitching  effort. He struck out 12, allowing  just one run on six hits.

 Wilton 13

 Bellevue 4

At Cole Park:

 Bellevue held a 4-3 lead when the visiting Comets scored 10 runs (eight unearned) in the fifth and went on to 13-4 victory.  The Bellevue boys out-hit the visiting Comets 6-5, Six miscues led to 11 unearned Wilton runs.

 

 Monticello 8

 Bellevue 3

   The Comets outhit the Panthers 10-8 but stranded  12 runners in an 8-3 loss to Monticello.

 It was a rough night in the field for Bellevue as they committed  8 miscues in the game. Nick Deppe was  the losing  pitcher. Andrew Swartz continued his fine hitting going 2x2, scoring twice.

 Girls

 Northeast 11

 Bellevue 3

 At Goose Lake:

 The lady Comets, still searching for a win, dropped a conference game to the Rebels 11-3 last week on the road.

Wilton 14

 Bellevue 3

At Cole Park:

 Wilton started fast and beat the Comets 14-3.