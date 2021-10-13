Knake-Jaeger Team Huddle

In a game at the High School Comet Co-Head Coaches Chet Knake (left) and Matt Jeager tell their players what plays they want them to run in the next series.

Class A District Football

 Bellevue 22

 South Winneshiek 6

At Calmar:

  The Comets pulled off a tough road  win to keep their playoff hopes alive last Friday. The win improves the Comets to 4-3 overall, 2-3 in Class A district play.

 Senior quarterback Cole Heim tossed two touchdown passes and senior running back Colby Sieverding rushed for another.

 The Comets grabbed a lead and never trailed again. They  went up 6-0 at the:9  ;05 left in the 1st quarter. Heim hit Hunter Putman  for a 24 yard pass and run scoring  play. The two point try failed .

 Ten minutes later, Colby Sieverding broke off a 11-yard touchdown run for a 12 -0 lead. Heim hit Alex Pitts for the two point try, 14-0.

 The home team cut the lead to 14-6 at the half.The home team’s play was slowed by five fumbles two were recovered by the Comets.

  Both teams played tough  defense that forced three and outs and seven punts. The defense, playing well the second half, scoring again in the third quarter,

 Heim tossed a 22 yard touchdown pass to  Alex Pitts and added then added the two point try for a 22-6 final.

 Scoring by quarter

Bellevue 6  8  8  0  -22

South Winneshiek 0 6 0 0 -6

 Game summary

Bellevue    Sth Winneshiek

13    1st downs   13

14:55  time of poss  33:05 51    no of plays   60

5.3   yds per play   2.8

268   tot yds  168

148    passes yds  11

14-21   passes comp.   4-9

2-0   touchdowns int  0 -0

 120 rushing yds   157

 51   rushing atts     60

4-25   penl yds   4-20

   0      turnovers    2  

3 -29   punts avg   3-18

 

Individual stats

 Passing -

 Cole Heim -14-21,  148 yds  2tds

 Receiving-

Alex Pitts  6-72 yds ,td

Colby Sieverding 6-40yds

 Hunter Putman 1-24 yds ,td

 Dalton Clasen 1-12yds

 Rushing

Colby Sieverding 24-96yds, td

 Quinten Pickett 2-20 yds Cole Heim 4-4yds

 Punt returns

 Colby Sieverding 1-7yds

 Defense stats

 Tackles

 Jacob Waller 18, 18-solo,sack,3-TFL

Riley Carrier 10, 7-solo.3-ast, sack,2 TFL

Jackson Mueller 6 , 6-solo

Alex Pitts 7, 4-solo, 3-ast, 2-TFL

Cole Heim 4, 4-solo,TFL

Quinten Pickett 3, 3-solo,2-TFL

Liam Dunne 3, 2-solo, ast, sack, 2-TFL

Hunter Putman 2, solo ast

Jack Hiland 1, solo

Dalton Clasen 1 solo

Ryder Michels 1, solo