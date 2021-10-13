Class A District Football
Bellevue 22
South Winneshiek 6
At Calmar:
The Comets pulled off a tough road win to keep their playoff hopes alive last Friday. The win improves the Comets to 4-3 overall, 2-3 in Class A district play.
Senior quarterback Cole Heim tossed two touchdown passes and senior running back Colby Sieverding rushed for another.
The Comets grabbed a lead and never trailed again. They went up 6-0 at the:9 ;05 left in the 1st quarter. Heim hit Hunter Putman for a 24 yard pass and run scoring play. The two point try failed .
Ten minutes later, Colby Sieverding broke off a 11-yard touchdown run for a 12 -0 lead. Heim hit Alex Pitts for the two point try, 14-0.
The home team cut the lead to 14-6 at the half.The home team’s play was slowed by five fumbles two were recovered by the Comets.
Both teams played tough defense that forced three and outs and seven punts. The defense, playing well the second half, scoring again in the third quarter,
Heim tossed a 22 yard touchdown pass to Alex Pitts and added then added the two point try for a 22-6 final.
Scoring by quarter
Bellevue 6 8 8 0 -22
South Winneshiek 0 6 0 0 -6
Game summary
Bellevue Sth Winneshiek
13 1st downs 13
14:55 time of poss 33:05 51 no of plays 60
5.3 yds per play 2.8
268 tot yds 168
148 passes yds 11
14-21 passes comp. 4-9
2-0 touchdowns int 0 -0
120 rushing yds 157
51 rushing atts 60
4-25 penl yds 4-20
0 turnovers 2
3 -29 punts avg 3-18
Individual stats
Passing -
Cole Heim -14-21, 148 yds 2tds
Receiving-
Alex Pitts 6-72 yds ,td
Colby Sieverding 6-40yds
Hunter Putman 1-24 yds ,td
Dalton Clasen 1-12yds
Rushing
Colby Sieverding 24-96yds, td
Quinten Pickett 2-20 yds Cole Heim 4-4yds
Punt returns
Colby Sieverding 1-7yds
Defense stats
Tackles
Jacob Waller 18, 18-solo,sack,3-TFL
Riley Carrier 10, 7-solo.3-ast, sack,2 TFL
Jackson Mueller 6 , 6-solo
Alex Pitts 7, 4-solo, 3-ast, 2-TFL
Cole Heim 4, 4-solo,TFL
Quinten Pickett 3, 3-solo,2-TFL
Liam Dunne 3, 2-solo, ast, sack, 2-TFL
Hunter Putman 2, solo ast
Jack Hiland 1, solo
Dalton Clasen 1 solo
Ryder Michels 1, solo
