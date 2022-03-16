comet logo

The River Valley Conference Basketball All-Conference selections from the 2022 conference teams, and specifically those from Bellevue are as follows Mariah Hueneke, Ka’Lynn DeShaw, Kalesia DeShaw, and Teegan Humphrey (Honorable Mention).

River Valley Conference

ELITE TEAM (* Unanimous)

*Grace Gaarde, jr., Iowa City Regina; *Ally Hoffman, sr., Cascade; *Macy Daufeldt, sr., West Liberty; *Delaynie Luneckas, sr., West Branch; *Maddie Nonnenmann, sr., Mid-Prairie; *Kelsey Drake, sr., Wilton; Lily Simpson, sr., Iowa City Regina; Finley Hall, jr., West Liberty; Jayden Kuper, fr., Monticello; Mariah Hueneke, sr., Bellevue.

NORTH DIVISION TEAM

Lydia Recker, sr., Monticello; Alyssa Lux, jr., Cascade; Jaelyn Aitchison, jr., Monticello; Katie Roher, jr., Monticello; Ka’Lynn DeShaw, jr., Bellevue; Kalesia DeShaw, jr., Bellevue; Alyssa Fowler, jr., Northeast; Emerson Crigger, jr., Camanche; Aubrie Pruess, sr., North Cedar; Kala Dietiker, sr., Anamosa.

Coach of the year — Mike Sconsa, Cascade

SOUTH DIVISION TEAM

Morgan Miller, fr., Iowa City Regina; Alli Clark, soph., Iowa City Regina; Pearson Hall, fr., West Liberty; Sailor Hall, sr., West Liberty; August Palmer, fr., West Branch; Amara Jones, jr., Mid-Prairie; Ally Happ, sr., Durant; Isabelle DeLong, soph., Durant; Charlotte Brown, jr., Wilton; Ella Caffery, sr., Wilton.

Coach of the year — Mary Rogers, Iowa City Regina.

 STATS FROM the 2021-22 LADY COMETS

Class 2A- 3rd in the state in steals with 458 (school record)

3rd in the state in Free Throw % with 67.8% (school record)

Individual Records: Mariah and Kalesia broke the school record for steals in a season. Mariah had 119 and Kalesia had 95

River Valley Conference top 5 team:

2nd scoring

1st in steals

3rd in FG made

3rd in FG %

4th in 3pt %

2nd in FT made

2nd in FT att

1st in FT %

3rd in EFG %

4th in Off reb

River Valley Conference top 5 Individual:

Mariah: 3rd in scoring

1st in steals

5th in FG made

4th in FT %-75%

3rd in FT Att-133

Kalesia: 3rd in steals

Ka’Lynn: 4th in steals

4th in FG %

5th in FT Made

2nd in FT %- 78%

5th in EFG %