The River Valley Conference Basketball All-Conference selections from the 2022 conference teams, and specifically those from Bellevue are as follows Mariah Hueneke, Ka’Lynn DeShaw, Kalesia DeShaw, and Teegan Humphrey (Honorable Mention).
River Valley Conference
ELITE TEAM (* Unanimous)
*Grace Gaarde, jr., Iowa City Regina; *Ally Hoffman, sr., Cascade; *Macy Daufeldt, sr., West Liberty; *Delaynie Luneckas, sr., West Branch; *Maddie Nonnenmann, sr., Mid-Prairie; *Kelsey Drake, sr., Wilton; Lily Simpson, sr., Iowa City Regina; Finley Hall, jr., West Liberty; Jayden Kuper, fr., Monticello; Mariah Hueneke, sr., Bellevue.
NORTH DIVISION TEAM
Lydia Recker, sr., Monticello; Alyssa Lux, jr., Cascade; Jaelyn Aitchison, jr., Monticello; Katie Roher, jr., Monticello; Ka’Lynn DeShaw, jr., Bellevue; Kalesia DeShaw, jr., Bellevue; Alyssa Fowler, jr., Northeast; Emerson Crigger, jr., Camanche; Aubrie Pruess, sr., North Cedar; Kala Dietiker, sr., Anamosa.
Coach of the year — Mike Sconsa, Cascade
SOUTH DIVISION TEAM
Morgan Miller, fr., Iowa City Regina; Alli Clark, soph., Iowa City Regina; Pearson Hall, fr., West Liberty; Sailor Hall, sr., West Liberty; August Palmer, fr., West Branch; Amara Jones, jr., Mid-Prairie; Ally Happ, sr., Durant; Isabelle DeLong, soph., Durant; Charlotte Brown, jr., Wilton; Ella Caffery, sr., Wilton.
Coach of the year — Mary Rogers, Iowa City Regina.
STATS FROM the 2021-22 LADY COMETS
Class 2A- 3rd in the state in steals with 458 (school record)
3rd in the state in Free Throw % with 67.8% (school record)
Individual Records: Mariah and Kalesia broke the school record for steals in a season. Mariah had 119 and Kalesia had 95
River Valley Conference top 5 team:
2nd scoring
1st in steals
3rd in FG made
3rd in FG %
4th in 3pt %
2nd in FT made
2nd in FT att
1st in FT %
3rd in EFG %
4th in Off reb
River Valley Conference top 5 Individual:
Mariah: 3rd in scoring
1st in steals
5th in FG made
4th in FT %-75%
3rd in FT Att-133
Kalesia: 3rd in steals
Ka’Lynn: 4th in steals
4th in FG %
5th in FT Made
2nd in FT %- 78%
5th in EFG %
