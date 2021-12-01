Hunter Clasen, a 2018 graduate of Bellevue High School and former high school football standout here, is continuing his success on the college gridiron these days. Clasen is currently a junior at Wartburg College in Waverly, which is a D3 school. He wears number 24 on his jersey.
After earning honorable mention status in 2019, Hunter Clasen earned a spot on the First-Team Offense for the ARC (American Rivers Conference).
This season, Clasen had eight rushing touchdowns for the Knights, averaging 68.56 yards per game, for a total of 617 yards. Clasen added one touchdown reception for the Knights as well.
For the 2021 season, Clasen had 93 rushing attempts for 617 yards, as well as 8 touchdowns. He also recorded 11 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown. Above are some scenes from Wartburg team, featuring Clasen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.