The Iowa AAU Youth State Wrestling Tournament was held February 26-27 in Des Moines at the Wells Fargo Arena, and Bellevue was represented by Mason Fox.
Fox is a 7th grader competing at the 260-pound weight class and this was also his first trip as a qualifier.
"This AAU event provides an awesome opportunity for young wrestlers like Mason," Bellevue Wresting Coach Dave Ripperger explained. "It puts them in the same venue as the high school state tournament, so they get to see and feel what the big tournament is like. No other sport in Iowa provides this kind of opportunity. It gives Mason a chance to demystify what 'the Well' is and prepare for a potential trip during high school."
In the first round Fox went up against David Pickrell of Ottumwa. Mason was able to secure the first takedown but quickly gave up a reversal and 2 point nearfall. In the second period, Pickrell chose neutral and was able to take Mason down to his back and get the fall in 2:33.
The second round found Fox wrestling Nick Schiller of Norwalk. Schiller was a former state placewinner in 2020 so we knew this was going to be a challenge. Fox attempted a blast double, but was unable to finish which allowed Schiller to score on the out of bounds. On the restart, Schiller was able to break Fox down and turn him for the fall.
Next event on the wrestling calendar is the wrestling banquet which will be held March 10 at Kalmes' in St. Donatus. The event starts at 6 p.m. and anyone from the community is invited to attend. The cost is $10, but please RSVP with Coach Ripperger at daveripperger@bellevue.k12.ia.us by 8 am March 4.
