2020 YMCA Baseball Team

The 2020 YMCA 10 and Under Bellevue Baseball Team traveled to Maquoketa to played in that league after Bellevue decided not to have Little League baseball this summer as a result of the pandemic. Thr team played its first game on Tuesday, June 23 and the final game Tuesday, July 28.  The Bellevue team had the opportunity to play nine games in the ‘Player Pitch League,’ with 6 wins, 2 losses, and 1 tie. Coaches and players for the team include (back row from left) Cash Kirk, Coach Kevin Petesch, Kobe Brassfield, Tayden Kilburg, Lincoln Koenig, Coach Rick Casel and Ethan Severson. In the second row from left are Davis Baret, Zayden VanZuiden, Landon Veach, Carter Clausen and Jaxon Duesing. In front from left are Carson Casel and Corbin Kilburg.