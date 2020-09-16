Class 1A
District Football
Bellevue 27
North Linn 12
At Coggon:
The Comets improved their record to 2-1, 1-0 district with a 27-12 win over the North Linn Lynx
On a sloppy field, behind 12-6 at halftime, the Comets rallied their offense behind the rushing of Jacob Waller and the arm of Cole Heim to score three touchdowns and pull out a 27-12 road win.
Miscues and missing regular quarterback Max Jackson, the Comets struggled in the first half. (Jackson will play against Alburnett). Waller’s rushing kept the game close until the passing offense settled in.
Waller rushed 30-224 yards 2 TDs, Waller helped get the Comets their first lead four minutes into the second half on a three yard run. Ty Kloser kicked the first of his three made PATS for the 13-12 lead.
Heim threw for 92 yards and two TDs - the big play a 69-yd pass and run play to Waller in the 4th quarter.
He had hit Colby Sieverding for a 29 yard score midway through the third quarter.
Team stats
Bellevue North Linn
13 1st downs 9
360 yds total off 128 yds
24:58 time of poss 23:02
5-12 92 comp att 7-13 77
46-288 rushes yds 39-51
10 -60 pen yds 2-5
2-2 Fum lost 2-2
2 interceptions 1
3-30 punts yds 5-141
Individuals stats
Passing-
Cole Heim 5-12- 92 yds
Receiving-
Jacob Waller 3-69 yds , TD
Colby Sieverding 2-23 yds , TD
Rushing-
Jacob Waller -30-224, 2-tds
Cole Heim- 16-44 yds
Defense Stats
Tackles
Jacob Waller 8, 7-solo, 3TFL
Austin Hager-7, 5-solo, 2 ast, TFL
Cole Heim 6, 4-solo, 2 asst
Nick Deppe 7,2-solo, 5-ast, TFL
Riley Carrier 5, 3-solo, 2-asst, TFL, INT
Jackson Mueller5, solo, 4 ast
Ryder Kilburg 3, 3-solo Colby Sieverding 3, 2-solo, ast, TFL
Ty Kloser 2, 2-solo
Alex Pitts 2, solo, asst
Colton Knief 1, solo
Punt returns
Four with 1 -for 0-yds
Kick returns
Riley Carrier 1-25 yds
Cole Heim 1-0-yds
Austin Hager 2-0yds
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.