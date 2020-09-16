 Class 1A

 District Football

Bellevue 27

 North Linn 12

 At Coggon:

  The Comets improved their record to 2-1, 1-0 district  with a 27-12 win over the  North Linn Lynx

   On a sloppy field, behind 12-6 at halftime, the Comets    rallied their offense behind the rushing of Jacob Waller and the arm of Cole Heim to score three touchdowns and pull out a 27-12 road win.

  Miscues and missing regular quarterback Max Jackson,  the Comets struggled in the first half.  (Jackson  will play against Alburnett). Waller’s rushing kept the game close until the passing  offense settled in.

  Waller rushed 30-224 yards  2 TDs,  Waller helped get the Comets their first lead four minutes into the second half on a three yard run. Ty Kloser kicked the first of his three made PATS for the 13-12 lead.

 Heim threw for 92 yards   and two TDs - the big play a 69-yd pass and run play to Waller in the 4th quarter.

  He had hit Colby Sieverding for a 29 yard score midway through the third quarter.

 Team stats

 Bellevue         North Linn

13       1st downs     9

360 yds   total off    128 yds

24:58   time of poss   23:02

 5-12 92 comp att   7-13 77

46-288   rushes yds     39-51

10 -60      pen yds     2-5

2-2 Fum lost 2-2

 2      interceptions     1

 3-30    punts yds     5-141

 Individuals stats

 Passing-

 Cole Heim 5-12- 92 yds

Receiving-

Jacob Waller 3-69 yds , TD

 Colby Sieverding 2-23 yds , TD

 Rushing-

 Jacob Waller -30-224, 2-tds

 Cole Heim- 16-44 yds

Defense Stats

 Tackles

 Jacob Waller  8, 7-solo, 3TFL

Austin Hager-7, 5-solo, 2 ast, TFL

 Cole Heim 6, 4-solo, 2 asst

 Nick Deppe 7,2-solo, 5-ast, TFL

 Riley Carrier 5, 3-solo, 2-asst, TFL, INT

 Jackson Mueller5, solo, 4 ast

 Ryder Kilburg 3, 3-solo Colby Sieverding 3, 2-solo, ast, TFL

 Ty Kloser 2, 2-solo

Alex Pitts 2, solo, asst

Colton Knief 1, solo

Punt returns

Four with 1 -for 0-yds

 Kick returns

Riley Carrier 1-25 yds

Cole Heim 1-0-yds

Austin Hager 2-0yds