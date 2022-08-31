The Bellevue Comet volleyball team opened the 2022-23 season by hosting the Easton Valley River Hawks and scoring a victory.
EV sophomore Hadley Farrell scored the first point of the season with a kill from the left side. Giving the River Hawks an early 1-0 lead. The two teams would battle back and forth with neither team holding a lead of more than three points, with the River Hawks prevailing in the end of first match 25-23.
In match two Farrell scored the first point with an ace. Farrell and the River Hawks started the second match, by scoring the first seven points. Putting the River Hawks in good shape to win match two.
It did not take the Comets long to erase the early defected as they took a 13-12 lead, and won match two by the score of 25-16. Bellevue won the next two matches 25-12, and 25- 11, giving the Comets a 3-1 victory in both teams, season opener.
(25-23, 16-25, 12-25, 11-25.)
