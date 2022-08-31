#33 Teagan Humphrey

#33 Teagan Humphrey in action at the net against Easton Valley.

 Picture Guy

The Bellevue Comet volleyball team opened the 2022-23 season by hosting the Easton Valley River Hawks and scoring a victory.

EV sophomore Hadley Farrell scored the first point of the season with a kill from the left side. Giving the River Hawks an early 1-0 lead. The two teams would battle back and forth with neither team holding a lead of more than three points, with the River Hawks prevailing in  the end of first match 25-23.