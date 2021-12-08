 River Valley

 Conference Girls

Monticello 43

 Bellevue 37

 At Bellevue:

 The Bellevue Lady Comets opened conference play with a 43-37 home loss to the Monticello Panthers last week.  It was a typical early season game filled with turnovers and missed scoring opportunities. It was a back and forth contest with eight ties in the game, the last coming at 31-31.

 From here the visiting  Panthers hit free throws with the Comets fouling on defense. Four Bellevue players were disqualified in the final period.

 Bellevue was led by  senior Mariah Hueneke with 17 points. Junior Ka'Lynn Deshaw added eight points. The Comets dropped to 1-1, 0-1 RVC.

Bellevue 52

Anamosa  13

At Bellevue:

 The Comets ran out to a 34-0 lead and moved that to 52-7 at the half  enroute to a 58-13 River Valley win over the Raiders.

 Bellevue was led by Kalesis and Kalynn Deshaw with 15 and 13 points in 13 minutes of court time. Mariah Hueneke added  11 points.  In all, 12 players earned playing time with eight scoring. The lopsided win over the Raiders moved the Comets to 2-1 for the season.

Boys

 Monticello 50

 Bellevue 44

 The Comet boys opened their regular season with a  fast played, hard fought 50-44 home conference game to the Panthers. Both teams used their quickness and athletic ability to make scoring runs in the game.

Anamosa 51

 Bellevue  49

At Bellevue :

 The Comets dropped a hard fought 51-49  contest to a fine Anamosa team to end  their week of conference play. The Comets fell to 0-2 for the year. No game stats reported.