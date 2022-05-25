Bellevue-Marquette Catholic shut out  Maquoketa in post season soccer action last week at Felderman Park.

Marquette Catholic - 4

Maquoketa - 0

Scoring Summary for Marquette Catholic:

Adessa Leibfried: 28th Minute (Assist Ka'Lynn DeShaw)

Ka'Lynn DeShaw: 38th Minute (Assist Adessa Leibfried)

Elise Kilburg: 45th Minute

Megan Kremer: 78th Minute (Assist Skylar Sieverding)

Goalkeeping - Marquette Catholic

Gwen Schroeder - 5 saves - 80 minutes

The Marquette Catholic boys soccer team took on Wahlert Catholic of Dubuque last Thursday, dropping the meet 0-5.

Marquette Catholic - 0

Wahlert Catholic - 5

Scoring Summary:

Wahlert Catholic (20th minute)

Wahlert Catholic (51st minute)

Wahlert Catholic (58th minute)

Wahlert Catholic (66th minute)

Wahlert Catholic (76th minute)

Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic

Cole Heim (80 minutes - 8 saves - 5 goals allowed)