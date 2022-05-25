Bellevue-Marquette Catholic shut out Maquoketa in post season soccer action last week at Felderman Park.
Marquette Catholic - 4
Maquoketa - 0
Scoring Summary for Marquette Catholic:
Adessa Leibfried: 28th Minute (Assist Ka'Lynn DeShaw)
Ka'Lynn DeShaw: 38th Minute (Assist Adessa Leibfried)
Elise Kilburg: 45th Minute
Megan Kremer: 78th Minute (Assist Skylar Sieverding)
Goalkeeping - Marquette Catholic
Gwen Schroeder - 5 saves - 80 minutes
The Marquette Catholic boys soccer team took on Wahlert Catholic of Dubuque last Thursday, dropping the meet 0-5.
Marquette Catholic - 0
Wahlert Catholic - 5
Scoring Summary:
Wahlert Catholic (20th minute)
Wahlert Catholic (51st minute)
Wahlert Catholic (58th minute)
Wahlert Catholic (66th minute)
Wahlert Catholic (76th minute)
Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic
Cole Heim (80 minutes - 8 saves - 5 goals allowed)
