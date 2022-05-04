Marquette Catholic - 2
West Branch - 4
Scoring Summary:
Marquette Catholic - Mika Lensker (6th minute)
West Branch (8th minute)
West Branch (37th minute)
West Branch (50th minute)
West Branch (60th minute)
Marquette Catholic - Mika Lensker (70th minute) - assisted by Gavin Roling
Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic
Cole Heim (80 minutes - 15 saves - 4 goals allowed)
Marquette Catholic - 3
West Branch - 0
Scoring Summary
Marquette Catholic - Ka'Lynn Deshaw - 3rd, 36th minute
Marquette Catholic - Adessa Leibfried - 71st minute (Assist Delaney Dunne)
Goalkeeping - Marquette Catholic
Gwen Schroeder - 80 minutes - 12 saves - 0 goals allowed
