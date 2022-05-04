Marquette Catholic - 2

West Branch - 4

Scoring Summary:

Marquette Catholic - Mika Lensker (6th minute)

West Branch (8th minute)

West Branch (37th minute)

West Branch (50th minute)

West Branch (60th minute)

Marquette Catholic - Mika Lensker (70th minute) - assisted by Gavin Roling

Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic

Cole Heim (80 minutes - 15 saves - 4 goals allowed)

Marquette Catholic - 3

West Branch - 0

Scoring Summary

Marquette Catholic - Ka'Lynn Deshaw - 3rd, 36th minute

Marquette Catholic - Adessa Leibfried - 71st minute (Assist Delaney Dunne)

Goalkeeping - Marquette Catholic

Gwen Schroeder - 80 minutes - 12 saves - 0 goals allowed