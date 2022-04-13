Marquette Catholic girls defeated Northeast-Goose Lake 3-2 last Tuesday in spring soccer action.
Marquette Catholic - 3
Northeast - 2
Scoring Summary: Marquette
Elise Kilburg: 1st, 63rd and 70th minutes
Ka'Lynn Deshaw: Assist 70th minute
Northeast - 19th, 67th minute
Goalkeeper - Marquette
Gwen Schroeder (6 saves)
Also on last Tuesday, the Marquette Catholic boys were defeated by Prince of Peace.
Marquette Catholic - 2
Prince of Peace ----- 6
Scoring Summary:
Prince of Peace (9th minute)
Marquette Catholic - Kannon Still (10th minute)
Prince of Peace (23rd minute)
Prince of Peace (35th minute)
Prince of Peace (56th minute)
Prince of Peace (58th minute)
Prince of Peace (60th minute)
Marquette Catholic - Evan Scott (62nd minute)
Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic
Cole Heim (60 minutes - 7 saves - 6 goals allowed)
Brody Recker (20 minutes - 4 saves - 0 goals allowed)
On Thursday, Marquette Catholic lost to Wahlert Catholic, 0-3 at a game at Clarke University.
Scoring Summary:
Wahlert Catholic (25th minute)
Wahlert Catholic (66th minute)
Wahlert Catholic (69th minute)
Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic
Cole Heim (40 minutes - 3 saves - 1 goal allowed)
Brody Recker (40 minutes - 8 saves - 2 goals allowed)
