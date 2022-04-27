soccer

The Bellevue-Marquette Soccer teams had a busy week on the field last week, with a mix of wins and losses for the both girls and boys varsity teams. Following are the results.

Marquette Catholic - 2

West Branch - 3

Scoring Summary

Marquette Catholic

Elise Kilburg - 22nd minute

Adessa Leibfried - 66th minute

Clayton Ridge

5th, 19th, 33rd minute

Goalkeeping - Marquette Catholic

Gwen Schroeder - 80 minutes - 6 saves

Marquette Catholic - 4

West Branch --------- 1

Scoring Summary:

West Branch (2nd minute)

Marquette Catholic - Mika Lensker (9th minute) - assisted by Logan Kloser

Marquette Catholic - Evan Scott (38th minute)

Marquette Catholic - own goal by West Branch (57th minute)

Marquette Catholic - own goal by West Branch (61st minute)

Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic

Cole Heim (80 minutes - 8 saves - 1 goal allowed)

Senior - 2

Marquette Catholic - 1

Scoring Summary

Senior - 65th

Marquette Catholic - Delaney Dunne - 78th minute

Senior - 95th minute

Goalkeeping - Marquette Catholic

Gwen Schroeder (95 minutes) - 15 saves

Senior - 2

Marquette Catholic - 1

Scoring Summary

Senior - 65th

Marquette Catholic - Delaney Dunne - 78th minute

Senior - 95th minute

Goalkeeping - Marquette Catholic

Gwen Schroeder (95 minutes) - 15 saves

Marquette Catholic - 4

Cascade - 2

Scoring Summary:

Cascade (3rd minute)

Marquette Catholic - Kannon Still (16th minute)

Marquette Catholic - Logan Kloser (20th minute)

Marquette Catholic - Evan Scott (39th minute)

Marquette Catholic - Logan Kloser (43rd minute)

Cascade (79th minute)

Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic

Brody Recker (40 minutes - 3 saves - 1 goal allowed)

Cole Heim (40 minutes - 6 saves - 1 goal allowed)

Marquette Catholic - 0

Central DeWitt - 2

Scoring summary:

DeWitt: 44th, 56th minute

GoalKeeper - Marquette Catholic

Gwen Schroeder (80 minutes) - 13 saves

Clayton Ridge - 5

Marquette Catholic - 3

Scoring Summary

Clayton Ridge - 26th, 38th minute

Marquette Catholic - Adessa Leibfried - 42nd minute

Clayton Ridge - 54th, 56th, 75th minutes

Marquette Catholic - Ka'Lynn Deshaw - 77th minute

Goalkeeping - Marquette Catholic

Gwen Schroeder - (80 minutes) - 18 saves