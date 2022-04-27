The Bellevue-Marquette Soccer teams had a busy week on the field last week, with a mix of wins and losses for the both girls and boys varsity teams. Following are the results.
Marquette Catholic - 2
West Branch - 3
Scoring Summary
Marquette Catholic
Elise Kilburg - 22nd minute
Adessa Leibfried - 66th minute
Clayton Ridge
5th, 19th, 33rd minute
Goalkeeping - Marquette Catholic
Gwen Schroeder - 80 minutes - 6 saves
Marquette Catholic - 4
West Branch --------- 1
Scoring Summary:
West Branch (2nd minute)
Marquette Catholic - Mika Lensker (9th minute) - assisted by Logan Kloser
Marquette Catholic - Evan Scott (38th minute)
Marquette Catholic - own goal by West Branch (57th minute)
Marquette Catholic - own goal by West Branch (61st minute)
Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic
Cole Heim (80 minutes - 8 saves - 1 goal allowed)
Senior - 2
Marquette Catholic - 1
Scoring Summary
Senior - 65th
Marquette Catholic - Delaney Dunne - 78th minute
Senior - 95th minute
Goalkeeping - Marquette Catholic
Gwen Schroeder (95 minutes) - 15 saves
Senior - 2
Marquette Catholic - 1
Scoring Summary
Senior - 65th
Marquette Catholic - Delaney Dunne - 78th minute
Senior - 95th minute
Goalkeeping - Marquette Catholic
Gwen Schroeder (95 minutes) - 15 saves
Marquette Catholic - 4
Cascade - 2
Scoring Summary:
Cascade (3rd minute)
Marquette Catholic - Kannon Still (16th minute)
Marquette Catholic - Logan Kloser (20th minute)
Marquette Catholic - Evan Scott (39th minute)
Marquette Catholic - Logan Kloser (43rd minute)
Cascade (79th minute)
Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic
Brody Recker (40 minutes - 3 saves - 1 goal allowed)
Cole Heim (40 minutes - 6 saves - 1 goal allowed)
Marquette Catholic - 0
Central DeWitt - 2
Scoring summary:
DeWitt: 44th, 56th minute
GoalKeeper - Marquette Catholic
Gwen Schroeder (80 minutes) - 13 saves
Clayton Ridge - 5
Marquette Catholic - 3
Scoring Summary
Clayton Ridge - 26th, 38th minute
Marquette Catholic - Adessa Leibfried - 42nd minute
Clayton Ridge - 54th, 56th, 75th minutes
Marquette Catholic - Ka'Lynn Deshaw - 77th minute
Goalkeeping - Marquette Catholic
Gwen Schroeder - (80 minutes) - 18 saves
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.