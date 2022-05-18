Marquette Catholic - 5 • Tipton - 0
Scoring Summary:
Marquette Catholic - Mika Lensker (7th minute) - assisted by Isaac Brinker
Marquette Catholic - Evan Scott (12th minute) - assisted by Mika Lensker
Marquette Catholic - Logan Kloser (30th minute) - assisted by Evan Scott
Marquette Catholic - Evan Scott (31st minute)
Marquette Catholic - Mika Lensker (39th minute) - assisted by Isaac Brinker
Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic
Brody Recker (40 minutes - 4 saves - 0 goals allowed)
Cole Heim (40 minutes - 7 saves - 0 goals allowed)
Marquette Catholic - 3 • Tipton - 2
Scoring Summary:
Tipton - 19th minute
Marquette Catholic - Ka'Lynn DeShaw - 23rd minute
Tipton - 45th minute
Marquette Catholic - Delaney Dunne - 75th minute (Assist Ka'Lynn DeShaw)
Marquette Catholic - Elise Kilburg - 98th minute
Marquette Catholic Goalkeeping:
Gwen Schroeder - 98 minutes - 10 saves
