Marquette Catholic - 5 • Tipton - 0

Scoring Summary:

Marquette Catholic - Mika Lensker (7th minute) - assisted by Isaac Brinker

Marquette Catholic - Evan Scott (12th minute) - assisted by Mika Lensker

Marquette Catholic - Logan Kloser (30th minute) - assisted by Evan Scott

Marquette Catholic - Evan Scott (31st minute)

Marquette Catholic - Mika Lensker (39th minute) - assisted by Isaac Brinker

Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic

Brody Recker (40 minutes - 4 saves -  0 goals allowed)

Cole Heim (40 minutes - 7 saves - 0 goals allowed)

Marquette Catholic - 3 • Tipton - 2

Scoring Summary:

Tipton - 19th minute

Marquette Catholic - Ka'Lynn DeShaw - 23rd minute

Tipton - 45th minute

Marquette Catholic - Delaney Dunne - 75th minute (Assist Ka'Lynn DeShaw)

Marquette Catholic - Elise Kilburg - 98th minute

Marquette Catholic Goalkeeping:

Gwen Schroeder - 98 minutes - 10 saves