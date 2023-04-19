On Friday, April 14 the Camanche boys golf team came to Bellevue to take on the Comets in varsity and JV action, enjoying great early-season weather.
In the varsity contest the Camanche linksters enjoyed the weather a bit more than their hosts, scoring a 178-190 victory. Garrett Schultz of Camanche was medalist on the day after carding a 42. Low score for the Comets was posted by Jensen Wedeking with a 44. Hunter Merrick (48), Cal Bonifas (49) and Owen Putman (49) also scored for Bellevue.
