All Groups 135-D: Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) - 1st
Round 1 - Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) over Carmen Faidley (Pleasant Valley) (Fall 2:55)
Round 2 - Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) over Maci Keppler (Central Community, Elkader) (Fall 0:54)
Round 3 - Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) over Julia Phillips (Pleasant Valley) (Fall 0:11)
All Groups 155-B: Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue) - 1st
Round 1 - Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue) over Autumn Moris (Dubuque Senior) (Fall 0:39)
Round 2 - Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue) over Bo Lichtenstein (Central DeWitt) (Fall 0:15)
Round 3 - Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue) over Evelyn Martinez (Postville) (Fall 1:37)
All Groups 110-B: Elyse Berendes-Green (Bellevue) - 4th
Round 1 - Liliana Cortes (Postville) over Elyse Berendes-Green (Bellevue) (Fall 1:34)
Round 2 - Taelynn Gravel (Midland) over Elyse Berendes-Green (Bellevue) (Fall 1:02)
Round 3 - Ava Lawler (Cascade) over Elyse Berendes-Green (Bellevue) (Fall 2:36)
All Groups 155-D: Kelsey Knief (Bellevue) - 1st
Round 1 - Kelsey Knief (Bellevue) over Anna Hurning (Central DeWitt) (Fall 1:25)
Round 2 - Kelsey Knief (Bellevue) over Lizbeth Toj (Postville) (Fall 0:18)
Round 3 - Kelsey Knief (Bellevue) over Nayela Saldivar-Recio (Davenport) (Fall 1:51)
All Groups 130-D: Kadence Michels (Bellevue) - 3rd
Round 1 - Kimberly Suhr (Central Community, Elkader) over Kadence Michels (Bellevue) (Fall 0:36)
Round 3 - Gift Gonpue (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) over Kadence Michels (Bellevue) (Fall 0:56)
