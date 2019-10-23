Bellevue 21
Northeast 19
At Goose Lake:
A game in Class 1A district #4, with two teams playing for a possible play-off spot, went right down to the final minutes.
After scoring with four minutes to play, the Rebels cutting the deficit to 21-19, then went for the tie and missed the 2 point conversion.
Down just two points, the Rebels needed to get the ball back on offense. They did late, but the Comets’ Ben Parker ended an outstanding all around game.
Parker intercepted a Rebel pass ending a scoring opportunity for the Rebels, allowing the Comets to run the clock out for the 21-19 win
Parker’s game consisted of 40-222 yards, 2 touchdowns, and on defense 8 tackles, sack, 3 TFL and one Int. His effort comes on the heels of a 27-225 yards, two-touchdown game against North Cedar.
In the two games, the senior captain had 67 carries for 247 yards, 4-touchdowns, a superb effort from a 5-9 170-pounder.
Bellevue won where it counts on the scoreboard, the Rebels had the numbers on the stat sheet in a losing effort.
The Comets move to 4-4, 4-1 district play.
Scoring summary
Bellevue 77 -7 7 -21
Northeast 0 7 6 6 -19
Team stats
Bellevue Northeast
17 1st downs 17
13:22 time of poss 34:26
59 no of plays 65
4-10 comp atts. 16-31
25 yds passing 181
0-1 tds int 1-1
49-231 rushes yds 34-162
5-40 pen yds 8-65
3-31 punts avg 5-13
3 turnovers 2
Individual stats
Passing-
Max Jackson 4-10-25 yds 1int
Receiving-
Colby Sieverding 1-14yds
Paxton Felderman 2-9yds
Jacob Waller 1-2yds
Rushing-
Ben Parker 40-222 yds, 2 touchdowns
Max Jackson -
9-9 yds, TD
Kicking -
Ty Kloser 3-3 PAT
Punt returns-
Ben Parker 1-0 yds
Kick-off returns-
Jacob Waller 1-32 yds
Jacob Whitmore 1-12 yds
Austin Hager 1-6 yds
Defensive stats-
Tackles
Ben Parker 8,6-solo, 2-ast, sack, 3TFL, Int
Jacob Waller 7, 6-solo, ast, sack 2-TFL
Luke Giesemann 7, 5-solo, 2-ast,
Colby Sieverding 6, 5-solo, asst, TFL
Justin Carrier 5, 4-solo, asst, TFL
Isaac Carter 4, 2-solo,2ast
Max Jackson 3, 2-solo, ast
Cole Heim 3, 2-solo,ast
Jacob Whitmore 3, solo, 2-asst, TFL
Tyquan Strowder 1, solo
Logan Manders 1, solo
Alex Pitts 1, solo
Paxton Felderman 1, solo Dustyn Talbot 1, ast
Austin Hager 1, ast
