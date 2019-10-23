Ben Parker

Senior running back Ben Parker rips off a big run against Northeast. Parker rushed 40-222 yards and  on defense made 8-tackles, sack, 3 TFL and an interception.

Bellevue 21

Northeast 19

At Goose Lake:

  A game in Class 1A district #4, with two teams playing for a possible play-off spot, went right down to the final minutes.

  After scoring with four minutes to play, the Rebels  cutting  the deficit to 21-19, then went for the tie and missed the 2 point conversion.

 Down just two points, the Rebels needed to get the ball back on offense. They did  late, but the Comets’ Ben Parker ended an outstanding  all around game.

  Parker intercepted a Rebel pass ending a scoring opportunity for the Rebels, allowing the Comets to run the clock out  for the 21-19 win

  Parker’s game consisted  of 40-222 yards, 2 touchdowns, and  on defense 8 tackles, sack, 3 TFL and one Int. His effort comes on the heels  of a  27-225 yards, two-touchdown game against North Cedar.  

   In the two games, the senior captain had 67 carries for 247 yards, 4-touchdowns, a superb effort from a 5-9 170-pounder.   

 Bellevue  won where it counts on the scoreboard,   the Rebels had  the numbers on the stat sheet in a losing effort.  

  The Comets move to 4-4, 4-1 district play.

 Scoring summary

Bellevue 77  -7  7 -21

Northeast 0  7  6  6 -19

 Team stats

 Bellevue       Northeast

17  1st downs   17

13:22   time of poss  34:26

59   no of plays   65

4-10   comp  atts. 16-31

25    yds passing  181

  0-1     tds  int    1-1

49-231 rushes yds 34-162

5-40  pen yds  8-65

3-31   punts avg  5-13

3      turnovers    2

Individual stats

 Passing-

Max Jackson 4-10-25 yds 1int

Receiving-

Colby Sieverding 1-14yds

Paxton Felderman 2-9yds

Jacob Waller 1-2yds

Rushing-

 Ben Parker 40-222 yds, 2 touchdowns

 Max Jackson -

9-9 yds, TD

 Kicking -

 Ty Kloser 3-3 PAT

Punt returns-

Ben Parker 1-0 yds

 Kick-off returns-

Jacob Waller 1-32 yds

Jacob Whitmore 1-12 yds

Austin Hager 1-6 yds

 Defensive stats-

Tackles

Ben Parker  8,6-solo, 2-ast, sack, 3TFL, Int

Jacob Waller 7, 6-solo, ast, sack 2-TFL

 Luke Giesemann 7, 5-solo, 2-ast,

 Colby Sieverding 6, 5-solo, asst, TFL

 Justin Carrier 5, 4-solo, asst, TFL

 Isaac Carter 4, 2-solo,2ast

Max Jackson 3, 2-solo, ast

 Cole Heim 3, 2-solo,ast

Jacob Whitmore 3, solo, 2-asst, TFL

 Tyquan Strowder 1, solo

 Logan Manders 1, solo

 Alex Pitts 1, solo

 Paxton Felderman 1, solo Dustyn Talbot 1, ast

 Austin Hager 1, ast