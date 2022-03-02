The Bellevue Comets last Tuesday (Feb. 22) held off the Springville Orioles 73-68 in the Class 1A- Region 4 Semifinal.
The Comets took an early lead with a 3-point basket in the first minute. The Orioles then took their only lead in the game with just over two minutes left in the first quarter at 12-11.
By the time the first quarter ended, the Comets would lead 19-12. and didn’t let up in the second quarter. As the Comets recorded back-to-back steals which led to lay-ups extending their lead to 23-12. The teams traded 3-point baskets, another Comet steal and lay-up, pushing the lead, to 28-15. With 4:56 left in the 2nd quarter, the Comets would double up the Orioles on the scoreboard 30-15. By halftime, the Orioles cut into the lead, trailing by 35-28.
Jensen Wedeking would start the third quarter with a 3-point basket pushing the Comets lead back to 10 points at 40-30. But the Orioles would not go away as Brett Kane hit back-to-back 3-pointers making the score 45-41 with 3:48 left in the 3rd quarter. Springville would pull even with a 3-point basket at 51-51 with 38 seconds left in the 3rd quarter. But the Comet’s Tyler Nemmers hit his only basket of the game, a 3-pointer, with only three seconds left giving the Comets the lead again 54-51 to start the 4th quarter.
Again, the Comets started the final quarter fast as Wedeking got a steal, and a lay-up and was fouled with the free throw good, making the score 57-51 Comets. The Orioles would tie the score at 59-59 with 5:16 left. The score would be tied one last time at 66-66 with 2 minutes left in the game.
With the Comets leading 68-67, the Orioles fouled Wedeking for a 1 and 1 with 31.8 seconds left in the game. Wedeking made both free throws. The Orioles made the front end of a 1 and 1, but missed the second shot, making the score 70-68. That is the last time the Orioles would score, giving the comets the 73-68 win.
The Comets put three players in double figures led by Wedeking with 35, Colby Sieverding 12, and Robert Paulsen 10. The Orioles had no answer for Wedeking and Paulsen. Wedeking who made 4 of 7 three-point shots and made all five of his free throw attempts, while Paulsen grabbed 14 rebounds, with 10 of those boards on the offensive side, giving the Comets plenty of extra chances at the baskets.
The Comets only shot two free throws in the first half, but in the fourth quarter they shot 13 attempts, making 11.
BELLEVUE 73
SPRINGVILLE 68
B (12-12) 19 16 19 19 — 73
S (19-5) 12 16 23 17 — 68
Points — Jensen Wedeking 35; Colby Sieverding 12; Robert Paulsen 10; Cole Heim 6; Jackson Mueller 5; Tyler Nimmers 3; Hunter Putman 2. Rebounds — Paulsen 14; Mueller 10; Wedeking 8; Sieverding 1. Assists — Heim 4; Putman 3; Mueller 2; Sieverding 2; Nemmers 2. Steals — Wedeking 3; Mueller 1; Sieverding 1; Paulsen 1. Blocks — Paulsen 2; Mueller 1. Fouls — Mueller 4; Wedeking3; Heim 3; Sieverding 3; Putman 1; Nemmers 1. FG — 27-69. 3PT — 7-24. FT — 12-15.
