Maquoketa (MAQU) 48.0
Bellevue (BELL) 12.0
160: Tate Martin (MAQU) over (BELL) (For.) 170: Spencer Martin (MAQU) over (BELL) (For.) 182: Jesse Cornwell (MAQU) over Blayne Tharp (BELL) (Dec 3-2) 195: Ben Thines (MAQU) over Jack Hiland (BELL) (Fall 1:28) 220: Jackson Van Keuren (MAQU) over Ryder Michels (BELL) (Dec 6-4) 285: Ian Meier (MAQU) over (BELL) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Will Steinbeck (BELL) over Pryce Schueller (MAQU) (SV-1 8-6) 126: Aiden Harms (BELL) over Drake Tallman (MAQU) (Dec 12-6) 132: Ivan Martin (MAQU) over Connor Dierks (BELL) (Fall 0:42) 138: Jake Hiland (BELL) over Levi Livermore (MAQU) (Fall 2:35) 145: Cam Tracy (MAQU) over (BELL) (For.) 152: Sam Thines (MAQU) over (BELL) (For.)
John Byers Invitational
2022 Results for Bellevue
120 - Will Steinbeck (18-15) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 18-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Mark Sunlin (Monticello) 20-9 won by fall over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 18-15 (Fall 0:50)
Cons. Round 2 - Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 18-15 won by fall over Trenton Rickels (Midland) 8-22 (Fall 1:07)
Cons. Semi - Dylan Olson (West Branch) 22-12 won by fall over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 18-15 (Fall 3:50)
126 - Aiden Harms (12-22) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Shayden Hansen (Midland) 25-8 won by fall over Aiden Harms (Bellevue) 12-22 (Fall 0:59)
Cons. Round 1 - Aiden Harms (Bellevue) 12-22 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Garret Dickey (Wapello) 17-14 won by fall over Aiden Harms (Bellevue) 12-22 (Fall 1:45)
132 - Connor Dierks (7-21) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Cole (Durant) 17-16 won by tech fall over Connor Dierks (Bellevue) 7-21 (TF-1.5 2:28 (18-2))
Cons. Round 1 - Connor Dierks (Bellevue) 7-21 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Tyler Smith (Dubuque Senior) 2-13 won by fall over Connor Dierks (Bellevue) 7-21 (Fall 1:14)
138 - Jake Hiland (27-17) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 27-17 won by fall over Levi Livermore (Maquoketa) 7-16 (Fall 3:17)
Quarterfinal - Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 27-17 won by fall over Owen Ray (Monticello) 24-10 (Fall 3:55)
Semifinal - Aoci Bernard (Rock Island ) 35-2 won by major decision over Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 27-17 (MD 22-10)
3rd Place Match - Seth Connolly (Dubuque Senior) 21-6 won by decision over Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 27-17 (Dec 5-0)
160 - Jayden Keane (12-21) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 12-21 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Jordan Buford (Midland) 21-15 won by fall over Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 12-21 (Fall 2:09)
Cons. Round 2 - Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 12-21 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 12-21 won by fall over Kobe Peter (Maquoketa Valley) 11-16 (Fall 1:57)
5th Place Match - Amare Overton (Rock Island ) 2-3 won by fall over Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 12-21 (Fall 3:15)
195 - Jack Hiland (26-17) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 26-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Thaden Abbas (Southeast Polk) 14-7 won by decision over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 26-17 (Dec 8-3)
Cons. Round 2 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 26-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 26-17 won by fall over Grant Gray (Northeast) 7-15 (Fall 5:37)
5th Place Match - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 26-17 won by fall over Miles Hatchel (Monticello) 17-26 (Fall 5:28)
