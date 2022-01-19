Cascade Invitational Results for Bellevue
138 - Jake Hiland (20-14) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 20-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 20-14 won by fall over Johnny Francois (Western Dubuque) 11-4 (Fall 5:06)
Semifinal - Keegan Ellsworth (Union La Porte) 20-5 won by tech fall over Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 20-14 (TF-1.5 5:22 (15-0))
3rd Place Match - Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 20-14 won by fall over Diego Mejia Moreno (Wahlert, Dubuque) 13-10 (Fall 4:36)
170 - Jayden Keane (9-17) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 9-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Logan Massey (Western Dubuque) 23-4 won by fall over Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 9-17 (Fall 1:09)
Cons. Round 2 - Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 9-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Jordan Buford (Midland) 14-13 won by major decision over Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 9-17 (MD 20-6)
195 - Jack Hiland (20-14) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 20-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Dacoda Marvets (Union La Porte) 16-11 won by fall over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 20-14 (Fall 2:35)
Cons. Round 2 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 20-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 20-14 received a bye () (Bye)
5th Place Match - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 20-14 won by fall over Aiden Williams (Cedar Rapids Washington) 4-14 (Fall 5:15)
220 - Ryder Michels (19-9) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 19-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 19-9 won by fall over Alex Goetzinger (Waukon) 6-4 (Fall 1:49)
Semifinal - Dakota Hoffman (Western Dubuque) 23-2 won by fall over Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 19-9 (Fall 2:27)
3rd Place Match - Cade Rausch (Cascade) 20-12 won by fall over Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 19-9 (Fall 2:29)
Wapsie Valley (WAVA) 66.0 Bellevue (BELL) 8.0
106: Delaney Youngblut (WAVA) over (BELL) (For.) 113: Brody Kleitsch (WAVA) over (BELL) (For.) 120: Dawson Schmit (WAVA) over Aiden Harms (BELL) (Fall 1:45) 126: Kanen Decker (WAVA) over (BELL) (For.) 132: Gavin Leistikow (WAVA) over (BELL) (For.) 138: Jake Hiland (BELL) over Dallas Tisue (WAVA) (TF 18-1 5:57) 145: Aidan Shannon (WAVA) over (BELL) (For.) 152: Drew Lansing (WAVA) over (BELL) (For.) 160: Jonah Frost (WAVA) over Jayden Keane (BELL) (Dec 13-8) 170: Chase Ackerman (WAVA) over Kempton Sikkema (BELL) (Fall 0:51) 182: Cannon Joerger (WAVA) over (BELL) (For.) 195: Keegon Brown (WAVA) over Jack Hiland (BELL) (Dec 16-10) 220: Ryder Michels (BELL) over Derek Hilsenbeck (WAVA) (Dec 6-5) 285: Cole Otto (WAVA) over (BELL) (For.)
East Buchanan (EABU) 54.0 Bellevue (BELL) 6.0
106: Jaden Peyton (EABU) over (BELL) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Sam Cook (EABU) over (BELL) (For.) 126: Colton Torres (EABU) over Aiden Harms (BELL) (Fall 4:27) 132: Double Forfeit 138: Double Forfeit 145: Tanner Thurn (EABU) over Jake Hiland (BELL) (Dec 4-2) 152: Cameron Graham (EABU) over (BELL) (For.) 160: Chase Fults (EABU) over Jayden Keane (BELL) (Fall 1:55) 170: Derrick Lindsay (EABU) over Kempton Sikkema (BELL) (Fall 1:21) 182: Carter Wilgenbusch (EABU) over (BELL) (For.) 195: Clay Wilgenbusch (EABU) over Jack Hiland (BELL) (Dec 6-5) 220: Owen Recker (EABU) over (BELL) (For.) 285: Ryder Michels (BELL) over (EABU) (For.)
North Fayette Valley (NFV) 54.0 Bellevue (BELL) 12.0
120: Tate Germann (NFV) over Aiden Harms (BELL) (Fall 0:46) 126: Nick Koch (NFV) over (BELL) (For.) 132: Double Forfeit 138: Braeden Ellis (NFV) over Jake Hiland (BELL) (Fall 2:18) 145: Jesse Grimes (NFV) over (BELL) (For.) 152: Dillion Sparrgrove (NFV) over (BELL) (For.) 160: Kenny Kerr (NFV) over Jayden Keane (BELL) (Dec 9-2) 170: Kempton Sikkema (BELL) over (NFV) (For.) 182: Michael Baumler (NFV) over Blayne Tharp (BELL) (Fall 0:51) 195: Jack Hiland (BELL) over (NFV) (For.) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Colton Schupbach (NFV) over Ryder Michels (BELL) (Dec 6-0) 106: Kade Meyer (NFV) over (BELL) (For.) 113: Brody Schupbach (NFV) over (BELL) (For.)
Monticello (MONT) 56.0 Bellevue (BELL) 18.0
170: AJ Phelps (MONT) over Blayne Tharp (BELL) (Fall 0:39) 195: Jack Hiland (BELL) over Miles Hatchel (MONT) (Fall 5:34) 220: Ryder Michels (BELL) over Bryce Cleeton (MONT) (Fall 0:58) 285: Ian Taylor (MONT) over (BELL) (For.) 106: Ethan Long (MONT) over (BELL) (For.) 113: Jonah Luensman (MONT) over (BELL) (For.) 120: Mark Sunlin (MONT) over Aiden Harms (BELL) (Fall 0:51) 126: Tait Luensman (MONT) over (BELL) (For.) 132: Owen Ray (MONT) over Connor Dierks (BELL) (Fall 1:27) 138: Kale Hansen (MONT) over Jake Hiland (BELL) (MD 9-1) 145: Elias Etzel (MONT) over (BELL) (For.) 152: Ty Jesenovec (MONT) over Kempton Sikkema (BELL) (MD 12-3) 160: Jayden Keane (BELL) over (MONT) (For.)
Tipton (TIPT) 63.0 Bellevue (BELL) 18.0
160: Skyler Schmidt (TIPT) over Jayden Keane (BELL) (TF 17-2 4:57) 170: Aiden Graves (TIPT) over Blayne Tharp (BELL) (Fall 1:22) 182: Fred Paul (TIPT) over (BELL) (For.) 195: Jerry Havill (TIPT) over Jack Hiland (BELL) (Fall 1:46) 220: Ryder Michels (BELL) over (TIPT) (For.) 285: Lucas Sutton (TIPT) over (BELL) (For.) 106: Jayson Johnson (TIPT) over (BELL) (For.) 113: Saidee Hamilton (TIPT) over (BELL) (For.) 120: Wyatt Ham (TIPT) over Aiden Harms (BELL) (MD 18-4) 126: Austin Ellerhoff (TIPT) over (BELL) (For.) 132: Tristin Sorgenfrey (TIPT) over Connor Dierks (BELL) (Fall 0:47) 138: Jake Hiland (BELL) over Wyatt Lashmit (TIPT) (Fall 2:22) 145: Ryanne Dunn (BELL) over (TIPT) (For.) 152: Landon Holub (TIPT) over Kempton Sikkema (BELL) (Fall 3:51)
Wilton (WILT) 70.0 Bellevue (BELL) 9.0
152: Damian Pestle (WILT) over Kempton Sikkema (BELL) (Fall 1:11) 160: Maxwell Yohe (WILT) over Jayden Keane (BELL) (Fall 1:33) 170: Kaden Shirk (WILT) over Blayne Tharp (BELL) (Fall 0:51) 182: Gavin Schnepper (WILT) over (BELL) (For.) 195: Jack Hiland (BELL) over Aiden Hewitt (WILT) (Dec 6-5) 220: Ryder Michels (BELL) over (WILT) (For.) 285: Alexander Kaufmann (WILT) over (BELL) (For.) 106: Kale McQuillen (WILT) over (BELL) (For.) 113: Brody Brisker (WILT) over (BELL) (For.) 120: Jordan Dusenberry (WILT) over Aiden Harms (BELL) (Fall 1:43) 126: Lucas Dora (WILT) over (BELL) (For.) 132: Trae Hagen (WILT) over Connor Dierks (BELL) (Fall 1:03) 138: Owen Milder (WILT) over Jake Hiland (BELL) (MD 14-6) 145: Garrett Burkle (WILT) over (BELL) (For.)
