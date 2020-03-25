Although the high school wrestling season was completed in mid-February, that didn't mean that wrestling was over with Bellevue's Shooting Stars youth wrestling program. Over the past few weeks four youth wrestlers competed at two AAU sanctioned tournaments in Des Moines and Waterloo.
Starting off with our two Middle School wrestlers who competed at the AAU Kids State Championships held at Wells Fargo Arena on February 29 and March 1. Jack Hiland and Casey Tath both had a great tournament and won several matches. This was Jack's fifth consecutive state tournament berth. Jack made it to the round of twelve but came just short of what would have been his third AAU medal.
Casey Tath had one of the biggest tournaments in Bellevue wrestling history. Casey had to wrestle some of the toughest competition the state had to offer to win the first state AAU title in school history. Casey's perseverance fighting through some injuries in order to win the meet. This was also Casey's fifth consecutive tournament and his first ever medal from Des Moines.
On March 7 and 8, two of our younger wrestlers went to the AAU Super PeeWee State Tournament in Waterloo. Caleb Sieverding and Carter Clasen went to test their mettle against numerous wrestlers in their grade level from all corners of the state. This was Caleb's second time to compete in Waterloo and Carter's first.
Bellevue's Shooting Star Wrestling Club has been a part of the sports programming in the Bellevue community for the last eight years. In that time they have had 20 AAU state qualifiers with four state place winners. The Shooting Stars program is open to anyone in Bellevue and the surrounding area. Practices are held during the regular wrestling season where the club gets top-notch instruction from the high school wrestling staff and the current high school teams. Open mats also occur during the summer months. Please follow Bellevue (IA) Wrestling on Facebook to find our schedule.
Casey Tath's place is 1st and has scored 30.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Casey Tath (Bellevue Shooting Stars) won by fall over Chase Roof (Team Train) (Fall 0:14)
• Champ. Round 2 - Casey Tath (Bellevue Shooting Stars) won by fall over DeMaris Henderson Jr (IAWC) (Fall 1:07)
• Quarterfinal - Casey Tath (Bellevue Shooting Stars) won by decision over Rylan De Groot (Western Wolfpack) (Dec 9-3)
• Semifinal - Casey Tath (Bellevue Shooting Stars) won by decision over Brock Ruzicka (Knights Wrestling Club) (Dec 2-1)
• 1st Place Match - Casey Tath (Bellevue Shooting Stars) won by fall over Reid Hulshof (Sioux Center Riptide) (Fall 4:12)
Jack Hiland's place is unknown and has scored 2.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 2 - Maxwell Chapman (Creston express wrestling) won by major decision over Jack Hiland (Bellevue Shooting Stars) (Maj 13-2)
• Cons. Round 2 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue Shooting Stars) won by decision over Mitchil Smith (Clear Lake Lions Wrestling) (Dec 10-6)
• Cons. Round 3 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue Shooting Stars) won by decision over Trevor Dieren (CL-GLR Wrestling) (Dec 3-1)
• Cons. Round 4 - Brayden Nothwehr (Clarinda Elite) won by decision over Jack Hiland (Bellevue Shooting Stars) (Dec 5-3)
Caleb Sieverding's place is unknown and has scored 4.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Sawyer Riley (South Central Calhoun Titans) won by decision over Caleb Sieverding (Bellevue Shooting Stars) (Dec 8-1)
• Cons. Round 2 - Caleb Sieverding (Bellevue Shooting Stars) won by decision over Hayden Mcroberts (Osage Little Devil Mat Club) (Dec 4-0)
• Cons. Round 3 - Calvin Smith (MMCRU Royals) won by decision over Caleb Sieverding (Bellevue Shooting Stars) (Dec 4-0)
Carter Clasen's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Tasker Timmerman (Tomahawk Wrestling Club) won by fall over Carter Clasen (Bellevue Shooting Stars) (Fall 0:47)
•Cons. Round 2 - Booker Lingenfelter (Team Valley) won by major decision over Carter Clasen (Bellevue Shooting Stars) (Maj 14-0)
